Kroger’s New CEO: A Turnaround Play in Aisle 4?

The retail grocery sector woke up to a new reality this week. On Feb. 9, 2026, Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced the immediate appointment of Greg Foran as its new Chief Executive Officer, a high-profile move that instantly reshuffled investor expectations. The market reaction was swift and decisive: shares of the Cincinnati-based retailer rose by approximately 7-8% on the news, trading in the $70-$72 range before pulling back below $70.

For the past two years, Kroger has been in limbo, waiting for regulatory approval for a massive merger with Albertsons. When that deal was officially terminated in December 2024, the company was left with a strategic void. The hiring of Foran is the Board’s answer to that void. It signals a hard pivot from growth by acquisition to operational excellence.

Investors are now looking at a standalone Kroger, with a market capitalization of roughly $44 billion, preparing to go toe-to-toe with Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), a competitor that recently surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization.

While the size difference is daunting, the arrival of a battle-tested leader suggests Kroger is ready to fight for every basis point of market share.

Why Wall Street Loves the New Boss

Greg Foran is more than just another retail sector executive; in the world of low-margin retail, he is considered a heavyweight. His resume tells the story of an operator, someone obsessed with the day-to-day mechanics of running stores efficiently.

The Walmart Turnaround: From 2014 to 2019, Foran served as CEO of Walmart U.S. He is widely credited with the Clean Aisle initiative, which revitalized the shopping experience by focusing on cleaner floors, better lighting, and higher standards for fresh produce.

Wall Street’s enthusiasm stems from the fact that Kroger’s current problems are exactly what Foran fixed at Walmart. Kroger faces pressure from cost-conscious consumers and needs to improve store standards to prevent shoppers from defecting to discounters. Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger stock to $80, citing the instant credibility Foran brings. The thesis is simple: if he could fix Walmart’s U.S. operations, he could certainly narrow the valuation gap between Kroger and its peers.

Clearing the Decks for a Digital Profit

Before the new CEO can build, the company had to clean up the construction site. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Kroger took a massive financial hit, recording a non-cash impairment charge of $2.6 billion. While a loss of this magnitude usually sends investors running, the market interpreted it differently: as a clearing of the decks.

This charge was primarily related to the closure of three automated fulfillment centers (often called sheds) and the cancellation of plans for a fourth. These massive, robot-filled warehouses were part of an older strategy to compete with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). However, they were expensive to build and slow to generate a return. By writing these assets down now, Kroger hands Foran a clean balance sheet, free of bad weight.

The company is replacing those expensive warehouses with a flexible Hybrid Model. This strategy relies on:

Store-Based Fulfillment: Using the existing network of 2,700+ stores to pack and ship orders, significantly lowering capital expenditures.

The financial implications of this pivot are significant. Management projects that moving away from the dedicated sheds will improve e-commerce profitability by approximately $400 million in 2026. This transforms the digital segment from a cash burn into a potential profit center.

The Safety Net for Investors

Beyond the headline-grabbing leadership change, the fundamental case for Kroger stock relies on its valuation and its commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

The Valuation Gap

Kroger currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of approximately 15.8x. This is a significant discount compared to some of Kroger’s competitors, which command much higher multiples. If Foran can improve operating margins even slightly, the stock has room for multiple expansion, meaning the stock price could rise simply to catch up with the industry average.

The Dividend Opportunity

For income investors, timing is everything. Kroger pays a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share, yielding roughly 2% annually.

Actionable Date: The stock goes ex-dividend on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

Financial Resilience

The company has also been aggressive with share buybacks, recently completing a $5 billion accelerated share repurchase program. This reduces the total number of shares outstanding, thereby artificially boosting earnings per share (EPS) and supporting the stock price.

While there are headwinds, specifically the Inflation Reduction Act’s impact on pharmacy pricing, Kroger expects these to be earnings-neutral due to manufacturer rebates. Furthermore, while Albertsons is suing Kroger for a termination fee related to the failed merger, many view it as a legacy legal battle that does not affect the business's daily operations or cash flow.

A Clean Slate and a Bright Future

The failed merger is now in the rearview mirror. Kroger has successfully pivoted from a period of uncertainty to a clear, execution-focused future. The combination of a world-class operator in Greg Foran, a balance sheet scrubbed of underperforming assets, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation makes for a compelling setup.

The risk-reward profile has shifted in favor of the bulls. The bad news (the merger failure and asset write-downs) is already priced in, while the good news (Foran’s arrival and digital profitability) is just beginning to be realized. Investors will get their first detailed look at the new CEO's long-term roadmap during the earnings call on March 5, 2026. Until then, the market appears ready to bet on the new captain.

