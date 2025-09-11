Kroger Updates FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) said, for fiscal 2025, the company is raising identical sales without fuel guidance to a new range of 2.7% to 3.4%. The company is also raising the lower end of adjusted FIFO net operating profit and net earnings per share guidance, to new ranges of $4.8 to $4.9 billion and $4.70 to $4.80, respectively. Previously, the company projected earnings in a range of $4.60 to $4.80 per share.

The company's second quarter earnings came in at $609 million, or $0.91 per share compared with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, last year. Excluding items, Kroger reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Sales rose 0.1% to $33.94 billion from $33.91 billion last year. Excluding fuel and Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, sales increased 3.8%. Identical Sales without fuel increased 3.4%.

CFO David Kennerley said: "Kroger's second quarter results reflect continued momentum in our business. Sales growth has been strong, led by pharmacy, eCommerce and Fresh, and we are encouraged by the improvement in grocery volumes."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.