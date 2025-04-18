Is Kroger a Stock to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio?

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Kroger (NYSE: KR) may be riskier today than in many years, and why investors should consider BBB Foods (NYSE: TBBB) as a better grocery stock to buy.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 10, 2025. The video was published on April 18, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Kroger right now?

Before you buy stock in Kroger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kroger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,747!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $622,041!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 792% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Jason Hall has positions in Bbb Foods and has the following options: long August 2025 $30 calls on Bbb Foods and short August 2025 $30 puts on Bbb Foods. Tyler Crowe has positions in Bbb Foods. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bbb Foods. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.