Kroger Reaches Friendly Settlement With C&S Wholesale Grocers

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (KR) announced Monday a settlement with C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC, regarding previously pending litigation between the parties in the Superior Court for the State of Delaware. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The company said all claims have been resolved. Kroger said it remains focused on serving its customers and running great stores across the U.S.

