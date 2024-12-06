Kroger price target raised to $56 from $52 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Kroger (KR) to $56 from $52 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 results. With a comp store sales beat, Kroger returned to profitability growth, and while Q4 is likely to decelerate slightly, Kroger is guiding to FY25 operating income growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Between a soft consumer and increased competition however, the firm is concerned with the sector’s ability to passthrough input cost inflation, Roth MKM added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on KR:
- Kroger’s Q3 2024 Results Show Resilience Amidst Changes
- Kroger price target raised to $70 from $65 at Wells Fargo
- Unusually active option classes on open December 5th
- Morning Movers: Fiserv shares drop following CEO’s nomination to Trump’s cabinet
- Kroger reports Q3 gross margin 22%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.