Kroger (KR) Stock Moves -2.24%: What You Should Know

Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $67.60, moving -2.24% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The supermarket chain's stock has climbed by 7.18% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kroger will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.04, marking a 6.12% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.31 billion, showing a 2.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and a revenue of $148.79 billion, representing changes of +7.16% and +1.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kroger. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Right now, Kroger possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kroger is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.82.

Meanwhile, KR's PEG ratio is currently 2.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Supermarkets industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.