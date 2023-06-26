Kroger (KR) Raises Dividend for the 17th Consecutive Year

The Kroger Co. KR has once again demonstrated its commitment to rewarding shareholders by approving an increase in its annual dividend to $1.16 from $1.04. This dividend boost represents a 12% increase. The quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share will be paid out on Sep 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug 15, 2023.



Kroger's dividend payment history is truly remarkable, with this year's increase marking the 17th consecutive year of dividend growth. Since reinstating its dividend in 2006, the company has maintained an impressive compounded annual growth rate of 13.7% for its quarterly dividend. This consistent track record underscores Kroger's commitment to enhancing shareholder value and its ability to generate reliable and sustained income for its investors.



Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of Kroger, expressed the board's confidence in the company's strategic direction, stating, "This dividend increase reflects the Board of Directors' confidence in our strategy of Leading with Fresh, Accelerating with Digital." McMullen highlighted Kroger's ability to generate strong and consistent free cash flow, emphasizing the company's resilience in various operating environments.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Kroger's capital allocation strategy focuses on utilizing its free cash flow to support long-term sustainable net earnings growth. While maintaining its current investment-grade debt rating, the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders. This strategy ensures a balanced approach, allowing Kroger to invest in the business and drive growth while simultaneously rewarding investors with consistent dividend increases.



We note that net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2,860 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Management expects to generate adjusted free cash flow between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion in the current fiscal year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 3.5% so far in the year compared with the industry’s rise of 8.9%.

