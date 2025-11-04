Markets
Kroger Expands Relationship With Instacart To Offer AI-enabled Shopping To Customers

November 04, 2025 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - America's grocer The Kroger Co. (KR) and grocery technology company Instacart (CART) announced an expanded relationship to continue to innovate the customer digital shopping experience.

Under the expanded relationship, Kroger will be one of the first retailers to offer customers access to Instacart's AI Assistant - Cart Assistant, which it will offer to customers shopping on the Kroger iOS mobile app.

Combining Kroger's deep passion for food with Instacart's leading AI technology, Cart Assistant helps customers find meal inspiration, build carts faster with favorite items, and plan meals more easily - all through a personalized, embedded experience.

Together, the companies will also open new opportunities for CPG companies to reach customers with messages and offers through innovative engagement and retail media options.

The expanded relationship reaffirms Instacart as Kroger's primary delivery fulfillment partner across Kroger.com and the Kroger app., powering fast, accurate, and flexible delivery from nearly 2,700 stores across more than 20 banners nationwide.

To make mealtime easier and support last-minute shopping needs, Kroger and Instacart are increasing access to Express Delivery on Kroger.com, bringing fresh food, last-minute ingredients, and ready-to-heat meals to more customers in as fast as 30 minutes.

Since 2017, Kroger and Instacart have delivered some of the biggest innovations in grocery, with first-of-its-kind services and launches, from nationwide delivery and Express Delivery to advanced marketing solutions, fuel-points integration across both companies' apps, and AI-powered Caper Carts.

