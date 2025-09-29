Kroger Expands Partnership With DoorDash

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) on Monday announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash (DASH) to bring its full grocery assortment, including fresh food, exclusive Our Brands products, and affordable everyday essentials, to customers.

Starting October 1, nearly 2,700 Kroger stores will be available on DoorDash, giving customers nationwide access to fresh and affordable groceries within an hour. Through the DoorDash app, customers can shop Kroger's full assortment and enjoy fast delivery, exclusive deals, everyday savings, and loyalty rewards.

The companies also plan to collaborate on joint innovation, beginning with retail media, brand partner insights, and new delivery models that leverage Kroger's store network and DoorDash's technology to help brands grow and engage customers more effectively.

