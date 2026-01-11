Kroger Expands Google Cloud Partnership To Launch AI Shopping Assistant

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. announced an expanded relationship with Google Cloud to accelerate its customer experience transformation. By deploying Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX), Kroger is combining advanced AI technology with its trusted food expertise to create a new personal shopping assistant that makes grocery planning and shopping more seamless.

Under this expansion, Kroger will roll out Gemini Enterprise for CX nationwide, introducing integrated Meal and Shopping assistants. These tools are designed to simplify grocery planning, speed up shopping, and deliver personalized experiences without compromising on individual customer preferences.

Kroger said it will also leverage Customer Experience Agent Studio to analyze customer interactions and intent during calls to stores. This capability will allow the company to proactively identify and resolve issues, improve associate productivity, and deliver a more seamless, high-touch service experience across the country.

The new Shopping assistant builds on this foundation by reducing the time required to complete complex, multi-step tasks. With intelligent execution, customers can accomplish tasks such as exploring meal ideas, building carts for special occasions, reordering past purchases, or comparing product details with a single instruction. The assistant also supports inspiration-to-cart flows, converting recipe requests into guided ingredient lists that can be added to carts instantly.

Kroger stated that the shopping assistant ensures recommendations are accurate, relevant, and based on real assortment, pricing, and availability. By combining value, planning, and purchasing into one streamlined process, the company delivers a complete solution that meets the needs of every household.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.