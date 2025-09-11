Kroger Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $609 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $466 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $33.940 billion from $33.912 billion last year.

Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $609 Mln. vs. $466 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $33.940 Bln vs. $33.912 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80

