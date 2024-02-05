News & Insights

Markets
KR

Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip Step Down; Names Todd Foley Interim CFO

February 05, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Kroger Co. (KR) said Monday that Gary Millerchip is stepping down as senior vice president and chief financial officer to assume an executive role at another public company.

Todd Foley, group vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim chief financial officer, effective today. The company will name a chief financial officer successor at a later date.

Since joining Kroger in 2001, he has served as assistant corporate controller, vice president and treasurer, and most recently as group vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer. He has been an architect of Kroger's financial strategy, including the company's current Leading with Fresh, Accelerating with Digital strategy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.