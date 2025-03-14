Kroger CEO Shake-Up

In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Nick Sciple and Karl Theil join hosts Ricky Mulvey and Mary Long to discuss:

Kroger 's business results.

's business results. Why some investors are becoming more pessimistic about Abercrombie & Fitch .

. A small-cap tobacco company playing in a fast-growing trend.

An investor's look at robotics company Intuitive Surgical.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our beginner's guide to investing in stocks. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A full transcript follows the video.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kroger right now?

Before you buy stock in Kroger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kroger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $708,400!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 14, 2025

This video was recorded on March 06, 2025

Ricky Mulvey: Why did you leave the grocery store? You're listening to Motley Fool Money. I'm Ricky Mulvey, joined today by Nick Sciple. Nick, we got a lot of earnings. It's good to see you. Thanks for being here.

Nick Sciple: Great to be here with you, Ricky.

Ricky Mulvey: Kroger, the grocery store, reported this morning, and if you didn't hear Dylan and Bill Barker, earlier this week, Rodney McMullen resigned, I think it was on Monday. Kroger's investor relations department told investors basically everything he did not do, Nick, it had nothing to do with an employee at Kroger, nothing to do with the stock or financials. That's what we know. On the call this morning, I found it interesting that McMullen was not mentioned by name. Usually, if there's an outgoing CEO, we thank them for their service to the company and their shareholder return or whatever, but this was a clean sweep. Interim CEO Ron Sargent is in and we're only focused on the future. Did you find that odd? What did you make of Kroger's handling of this departure?

Nick Sciple: Some two minds here. The first one was, as you said, company didn't involve Kroger Associates financial performance operations or reporting, so you could argue, maybe it's not material to what they're trying to discuss today with the earning results and maybe that discussion. Discussing what had gone on would distract more from what the business is doing relative to the value that it would get to observers. But another angle I've thought about, maybe there's a legal angle here. Reporting out there says the CEO has forfeited 11.2 million dollar in compensation upon resignation. That's a lot of money, and that might incentivize you to maybe engage legal counsel to try to claw back some of that. Both from the perspective of maybe minimizing what you put on record from a legal perspective and keeping focus on what the company is actually doing, that probably explains why they decided not to address it directly.

Ricky Mulvey: I think the lawyers may have been paying a little bit closer attention to thisearnings callthan they normally do, Nick. Let's look at the business results. Identical sales of 2.4%. Its alternative profit businesses did about 1.4 billion in operating profit. That's more than a quarter of the company's operating income. Really hard to make a profit in the grocery space. This alternative profit businesses, that's a lot of ads, customer data, putting ads in the grocery store, that kind of thing, and digital sales still growing up 10%. We've talked about the drama at the corporate boardroom, but this is the business results. Anything here stand out to you.

Nick Sciple: The big one that stood out for me was the digital sales, delivery, and pickup. It's really the way that my family shops at Kroger. But more broadly, it seems to be that's where competition is heating up in the retail space, folks differentiating as much on convenience as they are on price. We've seen it from Walmart over the past year or so really gobbling up shares and hurting dollar stores and other retailers in the market through the success of their digital initiatives. I think in today's retail world, competing in digital stable stakes and it's good to see Kroger trying to keep pace.

Ricky Mulvey: One other thing going on with this company that is material is what happened after the failed merger of Albertsons, Albertsons saying, Kroger, you didn't try hard enough to acquire us. Kroger, in the meantime, has taken a lot of the money they would use for that acquisition and given it right back to shareholders through an accelerated share repurchase program, $5 billion worth of stock, and a lot of that has already been completed. Right now the Kroger stock is at an all-time high. Nick, I'm wondering, synthetic is the wrong word, but it's the word that comes to mind. There was a bunch of demand to buy up shares on the open market because they had a pile of money that didn't go to Albertsons. I think that might be a key contributor to the stock's performance. What say you?

Nick Sciple: I think it's certainly a contributor, you see incremental purchasing in the market likely to drive up the price. If you look, ever since the Albertsons deal really got blocked by courts back in December, stock is up about 12%. There's also been a broader market trend, given the uncertainty and fear in the market toward consumer staples. These are reliable. Everybody has to buy their groceries every week. Over the past 12 months, Kroger stock up 30%, while adjusted earnings per share and addressed rating profit both flat to down, and that's when you're backing out the 53rd week that was included last year in 2023. It's certainly some non fundamental factors driving improvement in stock prices, just looking at those operating results, and the buyback is probably part of it.

Ricky Mulvey: The other thing I'm hearing from management is that they are committed to this 8-11% total shareholder return. Kroger pays about 2% dividend. Over the past five years, Kroger has performed well, about 17% annualized return. I own shares in this consumer staple. I'm from Cincinnati where this company is headquartered. I have a little bias. It was one of these stocks I pitched what I was interviewing at the Fool. This is a company, Nick, that I hold dearly to my heart and yet, when I think about the current situation, I think, we're at an all-time high, stocks been on quite a run, should I trim a little bit?

Nick Sciple: For me, personally, I might consider it. As I've said, the market is crowded into these consumer staples stocks because of broader market conditions, I would argue, and that's despite really limited fundamental improvement, if you look at Kroger's performance. It's the biggest grocery store in the country, not going anywhere anytime soon, it's going to provide that safety. But if you're looking for upside, I could argue that there's other stocks out there that would be more attractive at today's prices.

Ricky Mulvey: Let's look at a cyclical stock, that's Abercrombie & Fitch company reported yesterday. It's really been on a nosedive since January despite the fact that the company is still up 650% over the past five years, though, so long term shareholders don't be too concerned. The street did not like these sales and earnings forecast from management and CEO Fran Horowitz. You've also got a lot of big box retailers right now, Walmart and Target in recentearnings call saying that apparel sales are slowing down. This is one that I have had on my watch list for quite some time. When you're looking at the actual business results of Abercrombie, what have you noticed in the earnings?

Nick Sciple: If you're looking backwards, the numbers look really great. If you're looking forwards, the numbers look pretty good, but not as great as what we've seen in the past. If you look at the full year 2024, sales are up 16%, comp store sales up 17%. If you look at the fourth quarter, overall sales up 9% despite the impact of one fewer selling week, which are really a big positive, comparable sales up 14%. A little bit slower growth in the fourth quarter as compared to what you'd see in the full year. If you drive in even deeper, sales at Abercrombie. The Abercrombie brand grew just 2% in the quarter, while Hollister sales jumped 16%. Comparable sales at Abercrombie up just 5%, while Hollister comps up 24%. Abercrombie, which had really just been this significant performer, you're looking at sales starting to slow there.

That's reflected in guidance for full year 2025, Abercrombie expecting consolidated sales for the full business to grow 3%-5% in 2025. That's below the 6.8% growth expected by broader analysts in the market. You're also expecting operating margins to come in a little bit lower than market had expected at 8-9% as compared to 12.8% expected out there. You still would expect earnings per share for the full year to be up. They're targeting the range of 10.40-11.40 per share, which at the end point is higher than the overall market expectations, so we're seeing a business that's still putting up positive results. The top line, though, is starting to slow, and in the world of apparel retail where we're always looking for, has this company lost the trend? Has this company taken their eye off the ball? That explains why you see the market sell-off here, is concern that really extreme growth we saw in the past just won't be there going forward.

Ricky Mulvey: There's also an interesting news cycle angle on this. Two stories, one of which is very flashy and good to get attention, and that's the tariff reaction, which is that I saw on Yahoo Finance this morning, ''Abercrombie & Fitch stock gets pummeled as it predicts a Trump tariff hit''. Then you look into the details. So is every retailer, and also the CFO, Robert Ball, did give commentary on this and basically said they expect if tariffs stay what they are, and this isn't including retaliatory tariffs, just if they stay where they are, the impact is about $5 million. Yes, it's a global supply chain, but they sell things mostly in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, there's another real story that I'm looking at that's less of a flashy headline, Nick, and that's the inventory story. Five hundred and seventy five million in inventories, that is an increase of more than $100 million worth of jeans, dress shirts, and jackets. That is a lot, Nick. What do you make of these two stories, one getting a lot of attention and one not really grabbing headlines?

Nick Sciple: I don't think it's a tariff story. I will give points to Yahoo Finance on going for an SEO friendly headline, there's a lot of search traffic around tariffs here today. But if you look at it sourcing in 2023, only got about 9% of its merchandise from China, didn't really have significant merchandise from Canada or Mexico, which are the other markets that are being affected by a tariff, so I think the impact is limited. That said, at least the direct tariff impact. If you look at indirect tariff impact, consumer confidence is at its lowest level since 2021. That's partially driven by some of the uncertainty around tariffs and maybe the political environment, and less confident consumers are going to spend less, and that's definitely going to impact a specialty apparel retailer like Abercrombie.

The inventory thing, you can tie that into maybe some concern around slowing demand. As I said earlier, apparel retail runs in trends. It's natural for the market to look at one little bit of weakness and assume that this is the business starting to fall out of favor with consumers. You can point to some commentary on theearnings callif you want to make that interpretation. CEO Fran Horowitz mentioned that the company just didn't quite nail the transition to the spring line this year as they've done in previous years. If you want to view that as negatively as you possibly could, you could say that maybe this business is not resonating with consumers the way it is in the past and that's transitioning over into that inventory increase.

Ricky Mulvey: Let me give you some valuation price tag metrics on this stock. I think it's interesting. For as much as this stock has been on a run, Abercrombie & Fitch is about eight times earnings and cash flow. Both of those measures have been cut in half since the summer of just 2024. We'll throw RONTA in there, which is something we look at at the Fool, it is a measure of operational efficiency that Warren Buffett really likes. For Abercrombie & Fitch, that is at 25%. On the high end, you got Nvidia, which has not a ton of tangible assets, but making a ton of money, it's 72%, Alphabet at 35%, and this dusty old retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch at 25% only at eight times earnings and cash flow. Here we have the market saying that, Nick, this is a really mature company without much growth left. Do you agree here?

Nick Sciple: Well, I'll just refer to my wife here. My wife says Abercrombie & Fitch is still on trend. I'll take her word for it there. If you assume that's the case and we just don't see the bottom fall out of sales and then really lose the ball, I don't know if you really need tons of growth here for the stock to work. If you look at 2024, company did $527 million in free cash flow, spent about $220 million of that to pay down debt, spend another $230 million of that on buybacks to reduce the share account by about 3% versus where it was a year ago, rest of that went to the balance sheet. Now you look at this company today, has $888 million in cash with no debt on the balance sheet, that's excluding leases, so that gives us a 3.5 billion enterprise value against that 527 million in free cash flow there. That's about 15% free cash flow yield if the company can just tread water from where it's been today. If you think Abercrombie hasn't lost the trend, if you agree with my wife, then I think it does look pretty reasonable here to me as a retail story.

Ricky Mulvey: Let's wrap up with Turning Point Brands. This is a small cap company that you take a look at. Turning Point Brands different from Turning Point. The political activist organization want to make that clear. This is a company that sells Zig-Zag papers, ALP Nicotine Pouches. When you're following this, you're saying that one thing really caught your attention, and that is this commentary that ''They're seeing another green wave emerge with the adoption of Farm Bill compliant hemp.'' ''There are estimated to be 7,000 retail outlets in Texas that now sell hemp derived products in a state without a regulated cannabis market.'' What this company is seeing, Nick, is basically a workaround for a lot of retail shops to sell weed that's weed, but not the weed that's sold in dispensaries.

Nick Sciple: That's true. You see this in a lot of the markets that have not yet legalized cannabis for recreational consumption. You see it right here in my market outside Nashville where cannabis is illegal, but you see billboards for it everywhere. How is that possible? If you go back to 2018, Farm Bill, they left a loophole in there. Hemp in that bill is defined as cannabis containing 0.3% or less THC, the intoxicating chemical in marijuana that's measured on a dry weight basis. However, the law had a pretty big oversight, didn't mention THCA. That's a precursor chemical to THC. THCA converts to THC whenever you heat it or burn it, which tends to be how people use marijuana products in general. That loop Fools has been used by folks in the market where cannabis is not yet legal, where you can sell products that are super high in THCA, but get under that federal requirement of around THC level. That's adding to the cannabis market. The US today, 75% of Americans live in a state that has legal access to cannabis in their states, and that other 25% of folks increasingly are having access to these legal hemp products. Obviously, a benefit to Zig-Zag. Rolling papers are complimentary products to smoked cannabis, and Zig-Zag has been a mid single digit grower for quite some time, I think this can add to their growth potential.

Ricky Mulvey: This is not just a company that plays in that cannabis accessory market, it also has ALP, which is a nicotine pouch. I know this is an acquisition that you've paid close attention to and especially the growth of those nicotine pouches. I didn't see much from the call on this. They closed the acquisition fairly recently, but is your following Turning Point Brands, anything else from the call that you want to hit?

Nick Sciple: Sure. Modern oral nicotine is really the growth vector for Turning Point Brands. That includes the ALP joint venture between Turning Point Brands and the Tucker Carlson Network that launched in December. Limited information on that, just given the confidentiality agreements in place, so we do have a little bit more information on their free nicotine.

If you look at this modern oral category, that's really where there's really opportunities for rapid growth for turning point brands as we enter 2025 in the fourth quarter combinated at $11.2 million in modern oral revenue. These are these Nicotine pouch product that's a triple digit, growth rate every year it's actually a 4X, and 26% sequentially in the fourth quarter entered into new retail partners, including 711. But the really exciting thing is guidance looking forward to 2025. Guidance calls for 60-$80 million in modern oral revenue in 2025. If you compare that to the 44.8 million dollar run rate we're coming at out of Q4, that's a 56% growth at the midpoint. Also, interestingly, you mentioned, the opportunities in this green wave in the zig zag segment.

There's some opportunities for cross selling, as well. Many of these retailers that are selling some of these legal hemp products in the market also sell significant amounts of nicotine pouches. Don't carry other traditional tobacco products like combustible cigarettes or dip, but they do carry these modern oral nicotine pouches, gives us an opportunity to cross sell those modern oral products into these alternative channels beyond just the traditional convenience stores. You've got the existing businesses, both zigzag and the Stoker's traditional smokeless nicotine has historically been, low double-digit to high single digit, growers with this addition of nicotine pouches, I think you have an opportunity to rapidly accelerate. Growth in a market that is expected to grow at a 30% plus rate through the end of the decade.[MUSIC]

Ricky Mulvey: Something to keep an eye on. Nick Sciple, appreciate you being here. Thanks for your time and you're insight.

Nick Sciple: Anytime, Ricky.

Mary Long: Ready to launch your business? Get started with the commerce platform made for entrepreneurs. Shopify is specially designed to help you start, run, and grow your business with easy, customizable themes that let you build your brand, marketing tools that get your products out there. Integrated shipping solutions that actually save you time; from start-ups to scale-ups, online, in person, and on the go. Shopify's made for entrepreneurs like you.

Ricky Mulvey: Up next, Karl Thiel and Mary Long discuss Intuitive Surgical, one of the most advanced robotics companies on the face of the planet.

Mary Long: We are shining a light on what we expect to be some of the biggest fields of the future, and one of those industries is robotics. A big player in the robotics world is Intuitive Surgical, a company that makes minimally invasive surgical systems. Its flagship offering is called the da Vinci Surgical System. Karl, what does the system do to live up to that storied namesake, da Vinci?

Karl Thiel: Leonardo da Vinci would have been absolutely fascinated by and delighted by this system. Leonardo da Vinci actually made sketches for something called the Mechanical Knight back in the late 1400s, and it was discovered later and actually built by several people. It was an inspiration for some early robotic systems, including at least by anecdote and rumor, some of the original designers of the da Vinci Robot itself. What the system does is it allows a surgeon rather than being in direct contact with the patient to sit behind a console and by a series of controls operate remotely the arms of a surgical system, that can make extremely precise and extremely nimble movements through a very small port. Instead of having to open up a patient to the point where you can get your hands inside, you're doing it with a narrow surgical instrument, but getting some of the same visualization and some of the same or even sometimes better flexibility in reach.

Mary Long: What surgical procedures is it that the da Vinci is helping doctors with?

Karl Thiel: Intuitive Surgical really made its name in urology procedures and more specifically in prostate removal. That was one of the first procedures in which they were able to establish that patients had less blood loss, they recovered a little quicker, they got out of the hospital a little quicker, and so that overall, this was actually a really cost effective option, even though the direct price of doing a da Vinci surgery was slightly higher. From there, it grew into a lot of gynecology procedures, and these continue to be some of the main uses of it. The biggest category now is just lumped together as general surgery, and that encompasses a whole wide range of surgical procedures that are done on the da Vinci. Everything from hernia repair to gallbladder removal and a lot more.

Mary Long: I want to talk more about the da Vinci maybe before we get there, it's important to highlight another intuitive offering, which is called the EyeOn. This is another robotics platform, and it specializes in minimally invasive bronchoscopy or peripheral lung biopsies in cancer patients. This will make clear why I didn't end up in medical school. Do you always need different systems to complete different types of surgeries? Why does Intuitive need to build out wholly separate robotic systems for different types of surgeries?

Karl Thiel: In this case, because the EyeOn is just doing something radically different from what the da Vinci robot is doing. The da Vinci robot has actually proven to be very flexible in what it can do because it's acting as surgeons hands, in a sense, but going in through narrow ports. The EyeOn is doing something completely different. It's using extremely flexible, extremely narrow catheters to wind their way inside of the lung in order to grab bits of tissue that you can use to biopsy and make a cancer diagnosis. There is no equivalent of that that you do manually. The use of those flexible catheters is just such a different approach than the core da Vinci system that it makes sense that it's a completely different surgical system.

Mary Long: The da Vinci surgical system was created in 2000. Flash forward 25 years and where we're at today, how has that platform changed in the quarter century since it first came out?

Karl Thiel: When the da Vinci robot was originally conceived, they got some early funding from DARPA from the defense department. The defense department was really interested in it because they had the idea of this as a remote surgical system. In other words, the surgeon could be sitting in one place far away from the actual robot, and they saw this as a way to do potentially even battlefield surgeries. Another thing that they had really hoped was that it could be used for a lot of cardiac procedures. Interestingly, neither of those things have really been the main use of the da Vinci.

It is used for some cardiac procedures, but we'll get to that more maybe in the context of the EyeOn and what they can do in the future. It tends to not necessarily be used as a remote system that the surgeon is sitting right next to the patient. But over the years, they've been able to add instruments to it. They've been able to add extra arms to it in order to be able to hold back more things, do more manipulations at once. With the latest model, the da Vinci 5, which is really just being rolled out right now. One of the big innovations is force feedback, where using a whole lot of data capture and haptics, the surgeon can really feel the tension of tissue that they're working on with the instrument. That data is all being collected, and there's probably going to be a lot of AI work that goes into getting new information and data out of what works best, and using that as feedback for the surgeons who do the procedures.

Mary Long: What does the future look like for intuitive moving forward? Because we've talked about these two different platforms, the da Vinci and the EyeOn. Does Intuitive have to make a choice between building out the versatility and the universality of something like the da Vinci platform and maybe a path that focuses more on diversifying their portfolio with a number of different machines that can do highly specialized surgeries? Do they have to make a choice between those two paths, or is there a world in which both are possible?

Karl Thiel: I think that what they have generally done is improve on the core capabilities of the core da Vinci system, which has proven to be very flexible. It's useful in all procedures. There is a system called the da Vinci SP, which is SP stands for single port. You're going in through a single incision rather than three or four that you might use with the main da Vinci system. Again, that works for certain surgical procedures, and it's nice to make only one cut if you don't have to make three or four. We talked about how the EyeOn is fundamentally different. But I think they have some interesting things in their future. I think the EyeOn is maybe an underappreciated platform in that what they're really working with is a catheter technology, and there are a lot of surgeries that are done using catheters.

Everything from clot removal to a lot of cardiac procedures, things like angioplasty, things like some cancer work and even going into the brain. I think the way that the on works, it's an incredibly sensitive and flexible and manipulable catheter. I imagine that they're working on thinner diameters that can get to places where the current 3.5 millimeter EyeOn can't yet. They're going to open up a lot of new possibilities for themselves there. Those two basic platforms, you can do a lot more with them just by innovating around what you have.

Mary Long: One way to get a glimpse of what might be in Intuitive's future is perhaps by looking at their research and development spend. That only gives us so much information, though, but for Fiscal 24, Intuitive spent just shy of 14% of their revenue on R&D, how closely do you watch that number? Are there other metrics or hints that you take into account when trying to keep tabs on how they're planning for and thinking about their future as a company?

Karl Thiel: One way to think about Intuitive is as a company that has enjoyed near monopoly presence up to this time and how they approach that. That could certainly lead a company to maybe be lazy or inattentive. Looking at how much they're spending on R&D is one window into that. I think there's very little evidence that that is going on in any way at the company. I think competition it is a looming issue. They're definitely seeing it in China. There are some systems that are on the market in China, a little bit in some other areas of the world, but at this point there's these long reported emergence of systems coming from verb surgical, which is a joint venture between J&J, and verily out of Alphabet and from Medtronic. But these haven't really fully hit the market yet, and Intuitive just continues to innovate ahead of them. I'm not saying that those can't make any difference or gain any market share, but Intuitive has really, really been able to keep on top of its game.

Mary Long: You gave us an overview of the competitive landscape or lack thereof, depending on how you look at it. But one of the ways that Intuitive would maintain their near monopoly in this industry even amid growing competition or growing whispers of competition is by just maintaining and retaining awesome engineering talent, I would think. As an investor, how can you keep tabs and make a judgment, an educated analysis on the talent that is behind these robotics machines that Intuitive is putting out onto the market?

Karl Thiel: On the plus side, Intuitive has some really top notch management, and Gary Guthart, he was one of the original designers of the system, and he's been an incredible leader by just about any metric that you'd care to imagine. Intuitive Surgical also pays out a lot of money in stock based compensation. I mean, certainly the people who are there get very richly rewarded for it. That's not always necessarily what you want to see as a ton of SBC, but it's certainly a measure that the people who are there have been rewarded between that and obviously a rising stock price.

Mary Long: Drugs have to go through a pretty long and arduous FDA approval process in order to make it onto the market. Medical devices have to go through a similar process. What should investors know about the research development and approval process for medical devices like the da Vinci or the EyeOn, etc.?

Karl Thiel: There are two main pathways for medical devices. One is called pre-market approval or a PMA, and that's a very arduous procedure similar to drugs to getting a brand new drug on the market. Then there's what's called a 510(k) approval. That's more equivalent to getting a generic on the market after the Innovator drug has already been approved. It's a much shorter and easier process because what you're doing is you're saying, this is substantially the same as this other thing that's already on the market, so you don't have to examine it to the same depth. Da Vinci has gotten almost all its approvals through a 510(k) pathway. That is an advantage to them going forward, as well and it certainly seems that if Medtronic or Verb want to get their systems on the market, that's going to be a PMA pathway, which is just harder and longer. The fact that they are on the market and can put these forward as being incremental innovations on top of what already exists, means that they can use this easier pathway.

Mary Long: Karl Thiel, thanks so much for the time and for giving us an inside look at the very cool stuff that is happening at Intuitive Surgical. Appreciate it.

Ricky Mulvey: As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about, and the Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. All personal finance content follows Motley Full editorial standards, and are not approved by advertisers. The Motley Fool only picks products that it would personally recommend to friends like you. I'm Ricky Mulvey, thanks for listening. We'll be back tomorrow.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Karl Thiel has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. Mary Long has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Nick Sciple has positions in Turning Point Brands. Ricky Mulvey has positions in Kroger. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Intuitive Surgical, Nvidia, Target, Vinci Partners Investments, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Medtronic, and Turning Point Brands and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.