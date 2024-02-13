KRO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (Symbol: KRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.59, changing hands as low as $8.48 per share. Kronos Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.16 per share, with $11.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.48.

