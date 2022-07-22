Kristianna Reyes on Creating Room for Career Development

Through the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the U.S., whether in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look at the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of the internship season, we spoke with Kristianna Reyes, People Services Intern, about creating room for career development throughout her internship.

Please tell us about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

I’m currently a student at the University of the Philippines – Diliman, majoring in Business Administration. I work under the People Services team, which has several sub-functions such as operations, strategy, and benefits.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to further familiarizing myself with the systems being used and finding new ways to improve the existing processes and increase efficiency.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most, now that you are part of the global team?

What stands out to me the most is that Nasdaq is such a large company, but it doesn’t feel that way. There’s so much attention and effort that goes into the internship program and my training that I really feel like I’m able to make an impact.

How did you prepare for your internship?

I think the best way to prepare for an internship is to do research on the company and function to familiarize yourself as much as possible. Also, I already had my expectations and goals for myself and for the program prepared before my first day.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your long-term goals?

My goal is to make the most of the program and learn all I can about both my function and the company. In the long term, I hope to be able to apply what I have learned during my time at Nasdaq to my future career.

What advice would you give to future interns?

My advice would be to be open to new experiences and never shy away from challenges! I personally felt very intimidated and hesitant in the beginning, but after getting to know my team and my fellow interns, I felt motivated and ready to do the best I can.

What have you learned about yourself through this internship?

I think the most significant thing I’ve learned about myself so far is that I still have a lot of learning and growing to do. The concepts I’ve learned in the classroom can only get me so far; being able to apply these learnings, think critically, and find creative solutions are also essential to success. Hopefully, during my remaining time at Nasdaq, I can continue developing my skills and applying what I’ve learned in my classes to real-world projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.