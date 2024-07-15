Krispy Kreme Unveils 'Passport To Paris' Doughnut Collection

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. unveiled its all-new Passport to Paris Collection with three Parisian dessert-inspired doughnuts just in time for the Paris Olympic Games, which is set to open on July 26.

Beginning today, the collection of three new doughnuts with the flavors of Parisian desserts will be available for a limited time at participating shops.

Charlotte, North Carolina -based Krispy Kreme's Passport to Paris Collection includes Creme Brulee Doughnut, Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut, as well as Raspberry & Vanilla Creme Doughnut.

Creme Brulee Doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with creme brulee KREME filling, dipped in creme brulee caramel icing and topped with caramelized sugar crunch.

Further, Double Chocolate Éclair Doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with chocolate custard KREME filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with chocolate crisp pearls.

Raspberry & Vanilla Creme Doughnut is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in raspberry icing and cookie pieces and dolloped with vanilla KREME.

The company also offers a new Creme Brulee Latte made fresh-to-order hot, iced or frozen. The limited-time beverage comes with Creme Brulee flavors, topped with whipped cream and caramelized sugar crunch.

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "Most people can't be in Paris to cheer on their country's team. So, we're giving you a 'Passport to Paris' in the form of delicious doughnuts with Parisian dessert flavors."

Krispy Kreme's Passport to Paris Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through its app and website. The collection is available in a Krispy Kreme 6-pack delivered fresh daily to select retailers.

