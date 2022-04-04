Krispy Kreme Unveils Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts

(RTTNews) - Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme, Inc. has unveiled first-ever Mini 'Egg' Doughnuts for the Spring season.

The Spring minis include three all-new, hand-decorated egg-shaped, shell-filled doughnuts. The company also announced the return of the fan favorite mini Chick Doughnut.

Starting Monday, the new doughnuts will be available in a custom, basket-inspired 16-count box for a limited time at participating shops across the United States.

The latest offerings include Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut, Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut and Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut.

Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut is a mini unglazed shell filled with chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes.

Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut is a mini unglazed shell filled with cake batter Kreme, drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles.

Further, Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut comes with a mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing and sprinkled with pastel sequins.

The company is also returning Mini Chick Doughnut, which is a mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, then half dipped in white sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with yellow, orange and chocolate icing.

Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena, said, "Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season. These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity."

Krispy Kreme, which operates in over 30 countries, in early January unveiled four all-new Chocolate Glazed mini doughnuts for the first time.

