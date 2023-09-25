Krispy Kreme Promotes Josh Charlesworth To CEO

(RTTNews) - Donut company Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) announced on Monday that it has appointed Josh Charlesworth as its president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2024.

He will be succeeding Michael Tattersfield, who will serve as a senior advisor and Krispy Kreme ambassador.

Previously, Charlesworth was the company's chief operating officer, chief financial officer as well as the global president.

The company also confirmed its guidance for the full year and continues to expect toward the middle-to-the higher end of the revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges.

In pre-market activity, shares of Krispy Kreme are trading at $12.52 down 2.11% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.