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Krispy Kreme Launches Spring Doughnut Collection

April 06, 2026 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), said it has introduced its Spring Seasonal Collection, featuring four doughnut flavors, available for a limited time starting April 7 across the U.S.

The collection includes two new offerings, HERSHEY'S Double Chocolate Doughnut and Strawberries and Kreme Doughnut, along with returning fan favorites Banana Pudding Doughnut and Original Glazed Blueberry Cake Doughnut.

The company also introduced a new Cookie Blast Latte, available hot, iced, or frozen, as part of the seasonal lineup.

The company said the launch marks the second of five seasonal product drops planned for the year.

The company added that its Winter Seasonal Collection will be discontinued to make way for the new offerings.

On Thursday, Krispy Kreme closed trading 0.59% higher at $ 3.4000 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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