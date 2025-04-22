Markets
Krispy Kreme Introduces All-New Cheesecake-Inspired Doughnut Collection

April 22, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (9YM.F), Tuesday announced the launch of all-new cheesecake-inspired doughnut collection available for a limited time.

The Craving Cheesecake collection consists of three silky and delicious doughnuts - Strawberry Dream Cheesecake Doughnut, Cookies & Kreme Cheesecake Doughnut, and Caramel Delight Cheesecake Doughnut.

The new collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website, starting April 22.

Currently, Krispy Kreme's stock is trading at 3.76 euros, up 7.43 percent on the Frankfurt.

