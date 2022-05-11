Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT)

Q1 2022 Earnings Call

, 8:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Rob Ballew -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning, and welcome to Krispy Kreme's first quarter 2022 earnings Call. Thank you for joining us today. Our first quarter earnings release and an accompanying earnings presentation deck are available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.krispykreme.com. Joining me on the call this morning is Mike Tattersfield, president and chief executive officer; Josh Charlesworth, chief operating and financial officer; And Joey Pruitt, chief accounting officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations, future events, or future financial performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution investors that these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks and uncertainties are described in detail in the company's registration statement on form S-1.

Forward-looking statements made today speak only as of today. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additionally, today's call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between non-GAAP financial measures and their closest measures can be found in the company's first quarter earnings press release and our Form 10-Q, which will be furnished shortly to the SEC and available at investors.krispykreme.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and thank you, everyone for joining us today. We are pleased to share our first quarter 2023 results as we build on strong momentum established in 2021. I want to start today's call by thanking our amazing group of Krispy Kremers, our team members, for their continued hard work to create moments of joy for our customers, especially while navigating significant uncertainty across the world. Our people continue to be at the forefront of delivering on our mission of becoming the world's most loved sweet treat brand.

We have accelerated investments in our talent to ensure we continue to attract, engage, and retain our most vital asset, and we are already seeing improvements across the key people measures to start the year. The purpose of our company is to touch and enhance the lives of others through the joy that is Krispy Kreme. Last quarter, we discussed the strong positive impact Krispy Kremers have had on the community in 2021. We continue those efforts this year, including our blood donation campaign in conjunction with the Red Cross in January to help save lives.

Another great example this year includes celebrating International Women's Day across the globe with our Hear from Her campaign, which put the spotlight on talented female illustrators globally and encouraged our customers to share their own voice, as well as donating product and proceeds to women based organizations. This campaign sparked social conversations across the world with the theme of celebrating the special woman in each of our lives. Both of these campaigns perfectly highlight our key brand value, joy, generosity, and connection with our consumers, which we know drives strong brand love. We are proud to be a global company operating in more than 30 countries, and campaigns like these highlight the good we can do and how we can really drive genuine consumer connections with our brand in an impactful way.

Turning to our performance, the continued progress on our long-term strategy was well apparent in the first quarter, with organic revenue of 15% driven by strong performance across all three segments. Our organic growth was led by fresh donuts through our omnichannel model. This growth was driven by engaging in buzzworthy, seasonal and limited time offerings, or LTOs, such as our successful Twix donut campaign in the U.S. and a nearly 2,000 point increase in our points of access from a year prior.

The increase in price points of access to 11,000 globally, including 600 new points in the first quarter alone, shows how we can leverage the economies of scale of our 415 production hubs to delivery fresh donuts every day. Our strong revenue growth in the quarter led to an increase in adjusted EBITDA over the prior year to $48.9 million, with consolidated margins in excess of 13% as we expanded margin in the U.S. and Canada, and market development segments. And excluding a one time benefit in the previous year, our international segment as well.

These results were in the face of macro issues such as supply chain disruption, Omicron, inflationary pressure, and the war in Ukraine. In these troubling times for all of us, we are doing our part to help our communities with acts of joy like beat the pump promotion in the U.S. to sell an Original Glazed donut for the price of a gallon of gas on Wednesdays. This promotion increase our transactions in the middle where you can generated several billion media impressions.

We have, and will continue to successfully navigate these challenges what is a constantly changing environment through our omni channel model and the dedication, agility, and hard work of our Krispy Kremers. Our biggest growth opportunity is getting to more than 50,000 fresh global points of access, largely driven by low capital, delivered fresh daily or DFD doors. I want to spend a little bit of time this morning doing a deeper dive on our DFD strategy. DFD is a delivery of fresh donuts to grocery and convenience stores from one of our production hubs and Krispy Kreme branded merchandise and units, allowing us to leverage the fixed costs of our production facilities and ensure our customers receive a fresh donut daily in a convenient location to them.

We know that fresh matters as our customers tell us that this is the most important attribute when purchasing a sweet treat. These points of access typically cost between 2,000 to 10,000 capex per merchandizing unit, a capital lightweight way to increase accessibility to consumers. We've seen strong growth in DFD door camera and a 27% increase in sales per DFD door in the U.S. and Canada over the last year.

But we still have significant room to grow. We'll achieve higher sales per door by focusing on premiumizing our DFD options in the U.S., including adding LTOs this year and upgrading our merchandizing units with more menu choices and better displays. These are improvements that will drive higher sales per door, increase the bottom line and improve margin. Similarly, as illustrated this quarter and all of 2021, we continue to make great progress in expanding our global points of access capital-efficient manner, both from our existing grocery and convenience customers, as well as adding new customers.

Likewise, we see significant opportunity for growth in both our existing markets and in markets we do not currently operate. We have strong visibility to our pipeline of DFD expansion globally over the next three years and we remain highly confident that we can deliver at least 10% increase in points of access each year, primarily through highly profitable capital like DFD doors. Supporting this expansion will be the addition of 10 to 15 new equity hubs added per year, as well as 5 to 10 -- franchise hubs. Each will be located and designed to maximize the hub and spoke system with 50 to 80 additional points of access per hub over time.

This new hub investment has a goal of a three year total payback period. In the U.S. and Canada segment, our performance is driven by the strength of our fresh business and Insomnia Cookies. Organic revenue grew 9.7% in the first quarter, while total revenue grew 13.8%.

Our DFD business continue to gain momentum as we added over 200 points of access during the quarter, bringing us to nearly 6,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada while on our way to exceeding 500 doors in 2022. The increase in our points of access and strong growth in revenue per DFD door allowed us to expand adjusted EBITDA margins by 90 basis points in the first quarter to 13.3% even in this inflationary environment. Insomnia Cookies had another strong quarter.

Growing double-digit organic growth revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We added seven new cookie shops during the quarter and with a strong pipeline, we are confident that we will add more than 30 shops this year and delivery unit growth in the mid-teens each year moving forward. Finally, in our branded sweet treat business, quality packaged shelf stable donut bites and mini crullers, we continue our plans to expand points of distribution growing to 18,000 points in the first quarter. We continue to invest in this great opportunity to drive future growth.

Our international segment delivered another quarter of strong performance. Organic growth for the quarter was 36%, with sales per hub up nearly 50% from a year ago with the same number of hubs showcasing our ability to increase revenue in a very capital efficient manner. We saw strong performance across all of our international units, including 42% organic growth in Mexico from the prior year, and we continue to see significant runway for growth across the entirety of our international segment. Our Market Development segment also had a great start of the year with organic growth of 10% and margins expanding nearly 200 basis points to 35%.

This was led by a robust performance in our franchise business as well as our equity owned Japan market, where we are implementing our omnichannel model with the expansion of e-commerce and the launch of Delivered Fresh Daily. Krispy Kreme is truly a global brand. Roughly half of our systemwide sales and adjusted EBITDA are outside the U.S.. As you know, our goal is to open at least three new countries per year going forward.

Last quarter we announced signed agreements in Switzerland and Chile, and we're pleased to announce two additional signed agreements to bring Krispy Kreme to Costa Rica and Jordan. On average, we expect each new market will entry -- will provide 400 to 500 additional points of access. With a proven model, we are building a very strong pipeline for new market entry for both existing and new franchise partners, as well as looking at equity stakes and strategic markets. With that to be able to announce further country entries later this year as we continue our journey to become the most love sweet treat brand in the world.

Turning to a few other drivers of our growth. E-commerce is a core pillar of our omnichannel strategy. In the first quarter, 17.4% of our retail sales came from e-commerce, up from less than 10% pre-pandemic, and 17.2% for the full year 2021, with a goal to achieve e-commerce penetration of over 25% globally long-term. We continue to strengthen our capabilities with our app in order to improve the user experience, enhancing our customer targeting of more than 10 million loyalty members, including Be Sweet Weekends and double dozen promotions.

And we continue to expand accessibility with additional third party partners. In addition to e-commerce, innovation, branding, and marketing are key capabilities that drive our business segments, and keep us relevant across all the consumer touchpoints in our omni channel model. Innovation remains a significant driver of frequency as we create and introduce premium, fresh, and buzzworthy offerings to customers across our points of access. We have highly successful seasonal activations across the globe during the quarter, including our Lunar New Year and Valentine's Day campaigns.

We've continued our momentum on innovation and branding into the second quarter, including our successful hand-cut, hand-rolled cinnamon rolls on Sunday and the introduction of our new cinnamon toast crunch donuts. The product, packaging, emotional storyline connection really matter for our customer. All these initiatives driven by innovation and premiumization give us real pricing power, sometimes up to 50% more per individual item than our original glazed donut, and continue to be scalable opportunities for our business and provide a notable offset to current inflationary pressures. He's also hit right in the sweet spot of gifting, purchasing, still affordable treats and larger quantities for sharing and celebrating.

As evidenced by the 13% increase in donuts for this quarter compared to a year ago. To wrap up. I want to once again state how enthusiastic we are about the long-term growth in our business. Our ability to execute our omnichannel model and ultimately expand to more than 50,000 points of access globally in a very capital efficient manner, leveraging our innovation and brand connection with expanding points of access in our existing markets and opening 15 to 25 new hubs across the globe -- across the global system each year gives a strong confidence that we can achieve double-digit organic revenue growth in '22 and beyond.

I'll now turn it over to Josh to walk you through the Q1 financials and our 2022 outlook. Josh?

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. In the first quarter, our Krispy Kremers once again a show that our beloved brand and our omnichannel approach is not only resilient in this turbulent macro environment, but continues to thrive. With net revenue growing 15.8% year-over-year to $373 million, organic revenue growing 15% and adjusted EBITDA increasing 5.4% to $48.9 million or a margin of 13.1%. This performance reflects the effectiveness of our strategy to maximize sales from our production hubs, selling more fresh donuts through our shops via e-commerce and into local grocery and convenience stores.

This also helps us work through the disruption from Omicron back in January with fresh donuts always available, even if we lost a few operating hours when Krispy Kreme was felt sick. During the quarter, we have had 600 of these points of access across the world, mostly in the form of capital like DFD doors. We now have more than 11,000 points of access, an increase of nearly 2,000 from a year ago. Along with our successful brand activation initiatives around the world, this directly resulted in double-digit sales for hub increases across all our business segments.

The result in operating leverage explains a 90 basis point increase in first quarter U.S. and Canada segment margin year-over-year. Total company adjusted EBITDA margin was 130 basis points lower than the same quarter last year, due to the impact of public company costs. And we also [Inaudible] to receipt of a business interruption insurance payment in the UK one year ago, a $3.5 million.

Nevertheless, a margin of 13.1% is higher than we saw across the second half of 2021, and shows how the efficiencies of expanding our hub and spoke model, plus the pricing we took during the course of 2021, were enough to cover inflation. In the first quarter, GAAP net income $6.5 million or $0.02 diluted EPS compared to a GAAP net loss of $400,000 or negative $0.03 diluted EPS in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $16.1 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter was $0.08, a drop of $0.03, largely due to the increased share count from the IPO. Net leverage was 3.6 times on a trailing 12-month basis at the end of the quarter, a significant decrease from a year ago.

In the U.S. and Canada business segment, total revenues increased 13.8% in the first quarter to $253 million, and organic growth was 9.7%. We saw growth across all channels and for the first time, we were able to activate Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day across all our fresh donut channels in the US.

This meant fresh, specialty donuts were available during these weeks simultaneously at donut shops by e-commerce and at local grocery convenience stores, adding to the overall success story this year of these seasonal events. This contributed to a 27% year-over-year increase in sales per DFD door. We also added 270 DFD doors in the first quarter, taking the total to 5,411 representing a 15% increase year-over-year. We expect to add at least 500 DFD doors in the U.S.

and Canada for the full year 2022. Also in the first quarter, we brought the unique LTO experience of Krispy Kreme donuts made, topped, and stuffed with Twix bars, as well as the return of our beloved cinnamon roll with Cinnamon Roll Sunday. These are important to our performance, not just because of the additional excitement they bring to the brand, but because the specialty donuts, they are priced at a significant premium to our Original Glazed. E-commerce revenue in the U.S.

and Canada grew to 8.6% of retail sales in the quarter, reflecting the benefits of integration of third party aggregators, which now work alongside an e-commerce platform. All these factors combined to increase revenue per hub in the U.S. and Canada to $4.3 million on a trailing 12-month basis in the first quarter, compared to $4.0 million for 2021 and $3.6 million a year ago. Hubs and spokes to the U.S.

and Canada was flat at 125. In previous earnings calls, I've showcased former franchise city markets, which following our acquisition have seen profitability gains following the introduction of the Fresh Hub and spoke model. This time, I wanted to give the example of a long time company owned market in Nashville that we converted from a legacy wholesale business in late 2020 to Delivered Fresh Daily, which led to a 1,200 basis point increase in local EBITDA margins to 24% in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the total U.S.

and Canada segment, the first quarter increased 22% to $34 million, with margins expanding 90 basis points to 13.3%. The increase in EBITDA on margins was driven by strong revenue growth in our Fresh Donut business, as reflected in sales by hub growing 19% year-over-year. Pricing taken during the course of 2021, offset wage and commodity inflation in the quarter. We did not take further pricing of Fresh Donuts in the first quarter.

A digital first Insomnia Cookies business overcame disruption early in the quarter from both Omicron and weather events in the North East to deliver double-digit revenue growth, which marked -- with margins again in line with the average for the U.S. and Canada second. We have seven new cookie shops in the first quarter, reaching 217 in total across the U.S.. We remain excited about the long-term potential of this rapidly growing brand, with plans to double the number of cookie shops in the next five years just in the U.S..

We're also developing plans for international expansion in the coming years. As Mike indicated, we continue to grow our presence with our start-up brand sweet treats. Additionally, we are improving our manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and have sold our service level issues from last year delivering a fulfillment rate of 98% by the end of the first quarter. Branded Sweet Treats remains on track to be profitable by the middle of this year.

Moving on to our International segment, net revenue grew 31% in the first quarter to $87 billion, and organic revenue increased 36%. Revenue growth was strong across all the International segment countries. With Valentine's specialty donuts resonating across the world, we had the launch of our first vegan dinner in the UK and had several successful brand partnerships, including a Hershey's Donut in Australia, and Nestlé's Rolo Donut in the UK. It's worth noting that foreign currency exchange did have a negative 4.4% revenue impact on international growth during the quarter.

So our results would have been even stronger. International points of access expanded by more than 300 in the first quarter alone. As we were able to pull forward some points into the first quarter. And buy more than 500 new points over the last year.

The increase allowed us to leverage our 37 international hubs to grow international sales per hub to $9.7 million, up from 9.1 million at the end of 2021 and $6.5 million a year ago. International adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter grew 12.4% to $17 million, led by a 55% increase in Mexico. Margins declined to 19.8%, down 330 basis points compared to a year ago. But excluding the previously mentioned business interruption reimbursement claim from last year, international margins would have expanded by 180 basis points in the quarter.

Now to our third business segment market development, which is made up of all franchise business around the world and the equity owned Japan market. Total revenues in the first quarter decreased 1.9% to $32 million due to franchise acquisitions, as well as a negative 3.5% impact from foreign currency exchange. Organic revenue growth from market development was plus 9.5%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter for market development increased 3.6% to $11.3 million, with margins expanding 190 basis points to 35%.

Overall, we continue to be very optimistic about our growth potential, which is reflected by our reaffirmed 2022 outlook. As a reminder, in 2022, we expect revenue growth of between 11% and 13%, and organic growth between 10% and 12%, with over 1,000 more points of access than last year. We expect all three reporting segments to contribute to this growth. And after the strong start to the year, we now expect to be in the top end of this range.

We continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to grow faster than sales up 12% to 16% to between $210 million and $219 million. We are pleased to be able to maintain this guidance range despite an estimated $3 million incremental impact from foreign exchange rates for the full year, compared to our earlier estimates, even at a time of elevated inflation. While environment has changed, we're still highly confident in our guidance. We have seen significant inflation on our key ingredients and input costs, but have contracts and rates already locked in on nearly all of them for the remainder of the year and have now also started securing positions into 2023.

Plus more than 70% of our debt has a fixed interest rate. As I mentioned last quarter, earnings growth in the second half of the year will be higher than earlier in the year, and we expect adjusted EBITDA for each quarter sequentially will be higher than the preceding quarter. The operating leverage from our fresh hub and spoke model is proven and our pricing actions have been successful. We will take further pricing as needed while selectively using discounts and promotions with our over 10 million loyalty customers.

Still, 90% of donut sales are made at the full menu priced. We continue to expect an income tax rate between 23% and 25% and adjusted net income diluted of $65 million to $69 million, an increase of 18% to 24% with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38 to $0.41. Excluding share count impact from the IPO, adjusted EPS growth would be similar to adjusted net income diluted growth. After spending $29.5 million on capex in the first quarter for the full year, we still expect to spend between $115 million and $120 million, [Inaudible] of revenue, including investing in approximately 15 production hubs and more than 30 Insomnia Cookie shops.

Over time, we expect capex as a percentage of revenues to reduce to 6%, and we expect our rolling three year return on invested capital to be over 20% by the end of 2025, the key priority for Krispy Kreme. We continue to be a long way toward our long-term goal approximately two times that average. And we continue to expect free cash flow conversion for 2020 to over 20%. Lastly, we remain confident our long-term growth algorithm of 9% to 11% annual organic revenue growth, 12% to 14% annual adjusted EBITDA growth, and 18% to 22% annual adjusted diluted net income growth.

Operator, we can open the call up now to Q and A, please?

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions] Our first question is from Sara Senatore with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Katherine Griffin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Hi, good morning. This is Katherine Griffin on for Sarah. Thanks for taking the question. So first, I just wanted to -- Mike, I appreciate a download on the DFD door strategy, but I wanted to just drill down specifically into first quarter.

It was pretty significant year-over-year growth in sales per access point there. So is that the growth we should expect going forward? Or were there -- was there anything unique in the doors that you opened this quarter that would suggest, maybe the year-over-year growth is not apples to apples? I think any color there would be helpful.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. I think -- so thank you for the question. If you look about the growth that we had in the first quarter of 600 doors and then,, again, that 27% growth that we had, you'll see a mix of that from either the new door growth, and then the existing door growth that's coming in. So it's just -- as we add new customers, as we expand more routes, not just in the U.S.

but also in international, you'll see the mix. In terms of the number of growth, if you think about quarter-by-quarter, some of that, you get front loaded a little bit from the last, think about Q4. There is some pruning of doors that tends to happen at the back end of the year and then it gets a little bit frontloaded in the first quarter. So you anticipate, again, the 10% that we said year-over-year is what we still target for the back end.

Katherine Griffin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Great. And then just wanted to follow up on the LTOs. So I think the last time we spoke back in March, we heard a little bit about some of the innovation being done on digital such that you can direct customers through geolocation to the closest either DFD door or access point where you can you can get those premium products. So I'm curious if there's anything that's been helping drive the LTO success in terms of like the digital side or whether it's app, whether it's loyalty.

I understand like it's definitely innovation and premiumization that's driving that. But I'm curious if there is the keys on digital or loyalty that, that you can couple to optimize growth there?

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So I'll break it down into a couple of things. There's a lot of questions that you're pros there. So one of the first things that we try to do in innovation when we come up with something pretty unique and differentiated is the social media strategy that we really push.

Right. So you get these impressions that you get out, then you get the brand awareness. Just remember, we don't spend, we're not a heavy spend on the marketing side, right? So we use the power of the brand and that uniqueness of products, whether it's a Twix donut that was in the middle of the donut or even as you just saw today, we launched in the U.S., a Honey bee line, right, where you're trying to get something pretty unique from a new flavor profile. Social media and how we apply that is really where you get the expansion.

From e-commerce and pieces, what you're seeing is we connect that either through the delivery, where you can link on innovation and then make sure that there's an opportunity for everybody to see that. And I think, you would reference in geofencing or something like that or we talking about the Dark shops, which allows us to have a location that then launches a delivery zone into a market. So that gives you more access to customers. So that's how you can see the expansion of that, and that's how innovation can get to customers.

The number one challenge that we have in Krispy Kreme, we really like our 415 hubs that produce our donut shops. It's about getting access to the customers and using the [Inaudible] methodology as well as unlocking the e-commerce.

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Mike, anything on -- I'll add to that is only LTOs, specifically. Using loyalty, we do communicate to our loyalty customers and they give an opportunity to get a free LTO when they come in with a code on what have you into the store. So that's one way that we leverage the loyalty program to make sure that [Inaudible] is top of mind and bring them in just one more time.

Katherine Griffin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Thank you. That's really helpful, and congrats on the quarter.

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Ivankoe with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Hi. Thank you. Just looking at -- in the U.S., I think it was 54, 11 DFD, your points of distribution. Tt got me thinking -- as you talk about expanding 10 to 15 equity stores, I think that was in the U.S.

Where do you expect those stores to be? Meaning, will they be in completely greenfield markets, for example, like New England or Minneapolis to, that I guess it's like pop in the memory? Or do you have an opportunity to locate those stores where the DFD market will be completely new? In other words, the DFD outlets that those new stores would serve would be truly incremental too Krispy Kreme versus those that are necessarily pulled out of existing outlets. Thanks.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, John. I think the way that we thought about this when we took control of the system. We finally took control of some of the largest market. So when we're doing 10 to 15 new equity hubs, right.

So equity hubs that we're talking about, that would be equity plus the international markets for equity owners as well as the U.S. The prioritization that will continue to look for those hubs will be in those new markets, potentially, where you would have incremental new DFD doors that you will be expanding in the U.S.. You'll start to get to that 50 to 75 points of access as you open up the hub and then of due time, it starts to get its points of access. But you continue to look at the base of hubs today, and you'll continue to fine tune and add more hubs as we think that the route becomes more interesting.

You can see Dark shops will add on to the existing base, and you can look at continuing to look at either fresh ups and other piece that will drive the business deeper. So it's about leveraging. So always, there'll be more new growth on the DFD as we open up hubs, but also continue to really leverage our existing hubs to see how we can continue to drive more points of access.

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Understood. And the DFT strategy is really just a couple of years old, and you obviously made that transition very quickly and broadly across the U.S.. How has, I guess, the intelligence of measuring profitability on the DFD or changed or improved? And as you think about the overall DFD opportunity now in the U.S., there are probably some locations where you didn't expect to be profitable and you are maybe other locations you thought would be good and aren't yet. How is, I guess, the overall intelligence of mapping out DFD in the U.S.

changing now that you have a decent body of, I guess, experience with you, which I guess in a post-COVID world, it's actually a pretty short amount of experience as you think about mapping out the future.

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Sure. Hi, John. This is Josh. So, yeah, you're right.

85 year old system that we're transforming here, I know the last recent times, we've course been acquiring franchise shops in all sorts of different situations in key cities, but not always set up for this strategy. So a lot of the focus has been converting and adjusting those shops and then engaging the local customers in the new DFD program. We have, during the course of that, it's important to have grocery stores and convenience stores that are high traffic that are locally located. It's important for us to then manage the routes so that drivers can really efficiently get to them.

This is all expertise we've been building. We've been adding route management software, we've been adding demand planning capabilities and labor management capabilities in our hubs to not only make sure that the drive thru is working well, that the e-commerce integration is working well, but indeed that we get the donuts out quickly and efficiently. So, all of that is a learning journey. And definitely, we're finding some of the older stores need -- need adjustment, remodeling, and even need space adjusting to make sure that it works effectively and efficiently.

We're seeing a whole range of performance, but overall, 300 to 400 basis point increase in margins when we've deployed the DFD program. And we now have cities, as I mentioned in today's call in Nashville, previously Tampa, Albuquerque and others where we were already over 20% locally in EBITDA margin and rivaling those international ones. So we need to deploy all these operational best practices. We learn from the international folks and then we learn as we go.

As you say.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I think one thing -- Just to add.

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

[Inaudible] -- Go ahead, Mike.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

That's important. John, is if you take the base that you talked about -- just pruning doors, right. There's still an opportunity to start to get into the single serve. Imagine in the COVID world.

Right. It got pretty selective of what you could do. As you get into merchandizing in a different way, it completely takes your base and moves you to a different way of how the consumer's going to actually engage with your brand. So getting into that single uses becomes an opportunity to capture.

So there is a lot that's still to do in the existing base beyond just opening up the new DFD doors. You have two strategies that you're actually doing, and exactly what John's talked about. How do you maximize the profitability as you're going through there? You get more locations as you start to get into the single place, it opens up different platforms, different customer base, etc.

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Yeah. Definitely. I think the smallest one I've seen in my local store is six. And to your point, they're meant to be [Audio gap] daily.

That's not always, not for every day, a single use occasion, maybe some days it is, but that's another topic. But I guess, how -- as you -- hopefully, you got that joke. So as I talk about it, like the potential of DFD, again, that 5,411. Are you prepared to talk about what that white space is in the U.S.? Again, is that -- fewer more profitable doors? Is it more doors? I'm just really trying to just push about what you're thinking in this post-COVID world as you know how do you experience that? How that number may be evolving in terms of your ultimate target?

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Yeah. We believe that there's a 10,000 DFD -- point of access opportunity, largely DFD in North America. Opportunity versus 5,500 doors we have today. We have mapped out both the U.S.

and now being Canada, which we control as well. City by major city, customer by customer. The opportunity based on either where we have hubs today or where we see hub opportunity. And it's actually pretty even when you look at going from that 5,000 to 10,000 where our opportunity is, about half of it is in new cities versus cities that we're already distributing DFD in.

About half of it is new customers versus existing customers. So right now, we are continuously adding largely with the existing hubs that we have and just in those to maximize the capacity we have. But indeed, as I mentioned, we'll be adding 7 to 10 hubs in North America a year over the next few years to go after the Minneapolis and Boston [Inaudible]. Well, most recently, we opened up the first time Colorado Springs.

And so we are bringing these donuts and indeed then DFD swiftly through across the system. So yeah, we have a clear line of sight to that. And our confidence obviously is high given the momentum we've had over the last two years in transforming from the old legacy wholesale business.

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Thanks for the time.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Bill Chappell with Truist Securities. Your line is open.

Unknown speaker -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. This is Stephen [Inaudible] on for Bill Chappell. I wanted to circle back to labor. I was wondering if you guys could provide us some additional color on the labor market as you expand your distribution points.

Given the backdrop of the consumer environment, have you seen more or less improvements in access to label -- in labor? Sorry. Any color there would be great. Thank you so much.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So from a labor perspective, we still continue to be able to what we really like about the brand. And then, just its culture is we're still able to attract plenty of labor to come into our business and we're averaging about bring in -- which bring in about 1,500 new Krispy Kremers into the business in the U.S.. to give you an example.

And we don't see -- we haven't seen any material challenge to labor. It could be little pockets, somewhere in the United States where it might be some opportunity, but it's really about the culture that they want to come into the business. We are a growth system, so people continue to look for growth in the opportunity. So they see what's happening with the logistics opportunity as you start to get into the delivery system, to the DFD doors, etc..

From a drivers standpoint, everybody is really concerned about that. But it's on average, we're talking about 4 to 6 drivers per shop a month. So that's not an overwhelming number for us to do. We continue to be competitive in every market that we're going to be, we will do that against making sure that that's not the barrier and the benefits.

And actually, it's really about helping our Krispy Kremers hit their dreams and goals and growth. [Inaudible] differentiate companies.

Unknown speaker -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm currently showing no further questions. I'd like to turn the call back over to Mike Tattersfield for closing remarks.

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So, thank you, everybody, for being on the call. I can't say enough about what our Krispy Kremers do on a daily basis to make this brand amazing and to be able to accomplish that. The purpose of the company is to touch and enhance lives of others through the joy that's Krispy Kreme.

They live with that every single day. When we can do that really well and drive our culture, we can become the most loved sweet treat brand in the world and deliver the type of performance that we lay out in front of us. So thank you for participating in the call today. And we look forward and continue chats and growth and Krispy Kreme.

Rob Ballew -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Mike Tattersfield -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Josh Charlesworth -- Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Katherine Griffin -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

John Ivankoe -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Unknown speaker -- Truist Securities -- Analyst

