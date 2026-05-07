Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $367.03 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of -$0.05 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355.2 million, representing a surprise of +3.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -87.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Global Points of Access : 15,125 versus 14,912 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15,125 versus 14,912 estimated by two analysts on average. Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 46 compared to the 69 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46 compared to the 69 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors : 5,949 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,823.

: 5,949 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,823. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total : 6,171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,128.

: 6,171 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7,128. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 47 versus 48 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 47 versus 48 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 448 compared to the 529 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 448 compared to the 529 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 17 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 17 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 3,630 versus 4,193 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,630 versus 4,193 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $221.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $211.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.

: $221.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $211.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $20.23 million compared to the $20.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.

: $20.23 million compared to the $20.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International: $125.26 million versus $118.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Krispy Kreme here>>>

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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