Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported $392.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $387.49 million, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +170.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Global Points of Access : 15,194 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,192.

: 15,194 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 15,192. Hubs, by segment and type - U.S. - Doughnut Factories : 6 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Fresh Shops : 68 compared to the 71 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 68 compared to the 71 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - DFD Doors : 7,160 versus 7,060 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7,160 versus 7,060 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Total : 7,463 compared to the 7,362 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7,463 compared to the 7,362 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Hot Light Theater Shops : 52 compared to the 53 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 52 compared to the 53 average estimate based on two analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Fresh Shops : 527 versus 527 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 527 versus 527 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 18 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18 versus 18 estimated by two analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 4,225 versus 4,505 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,225 versus 4,505 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Revenue- U.S. : $230.22 million compared to the $214.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year.

: $230.22 million compared to the $214.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International : $142.46 million versus $143.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.

: $142.46 million versus $143.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change. Geographic Revenue- Market Development: $19.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

