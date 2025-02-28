KRE, SMST: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, where 9,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 12.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today Truist Financial is up about 1.2%, and Citizens Financial Group is higher by about 2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF, which lost 3,075,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SMST, in morning trading today Microstrategy is up about 6.2%.

