And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR ETF, which lost 3,075,000 of its units, representing a 38.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SMST, in morning trading today Microstrategy is up about 6.2%.
VIDEO: KRE, SMST: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.