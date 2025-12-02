Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which added 8,300,000 units, or a 18.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of KRE, in morning trading today Columbia Banking System is trading flat, and Cadence Bank is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BU ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: KRE, BU: Big ETF Inflows

