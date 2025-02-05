KRC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.69, changing hands as low as $36.31 per share. Kilroy Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.71 per share, with $43.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.31.

