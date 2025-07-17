Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Successfully Demonstrates End-to-End 5G-NTN Network with Intelsat

Kratos and Intelsat successfully demonstrated a 5G-NTN network, validating satellite technology's role in enhancing global 5G connectivity.

Quiver AI Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced a successful demonstration of a comprehensive 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (5G-NTN) that integrates its OpenSpace® software-defined satellite ground system with Intelsat's network, marking a significant advancement in extending terrestrial 5G capabilities into satellite communications. This demonstration confirmed the potential for satellite technology to deliver widespread 5G services and is aligned with the Third Generation Partnership Project's (3GPP) specifications that incorporate NTNs. The event featured an orchestration of a 5G NR-NTN cell activated via Intelsat's Galaxy 19 satellite, successfully enabling multiple user equipment to establish connections, which enhances the prospect of providing broadband services to underserved areas. This accomplishment emphasizes the importance of Kratos’ OpenSpace platform in modernizing satellite networking and facilitating the integration of satellite and terrestrial communications to improve connectivity globally.

Potential Positives

Successful demonstration of an end-to-end 5G-NTN network significantly enhances Kratos' position as a leader in the 5G satellite communications market.

The collaboration with Intelsat and validation of their joint solution indicate strong industry partnerships that could lead to future growth opportunities.

This milestone advances the delivery of ubiquitous 5G services, potentially expanding Kratos' customer base into underserved markets.

Potential Negatives

While the demonstration of the 5G-NTN network is a positive milestone, it may oversell the immediate applicability of the technology, given that implementation across varied regions and infrastructure can be challenging and slow, potentially leading to unrealistic investor expectations.

The reliance on partnerships with companies like Intelsat and Radisys raises concerns about Kratos' ability to sustain such ambitious advancements independently in the future.

The forward-looking statements in the press release caution investors about significant risks and uncertainties, indicating potential volatility in the company's future performance and the need for careful evaluation by stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the significance of the 5G-NTN demonstration by Kratos?

The demonstration showcases the integration of satellite technology with terrestrial 5G networks, enhancing global connectivity.

How does Kratos’ technology improve 5G connectivity?

Kratos' OpenSpace platform enables seamless communication between terrestrial and satellite networks, making 5G services more accessible.

What are the benefits of cloud-native 5G-NTN solutions?

Cloud-native solutions facilitate lower costs and enhanced reliability, improving service delivery for underserved areas.

Who are the key partners involved in this 5G-NTN development?

Kratos collaborates with Intelsat and Radisys to develop innovative satellite-based 5G solutions.

What does 5G-NTN mean for global broadband services?

5G-NTN technology extends broadband services to remote areas, bridging the digital divide and ensuring global access.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,205 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279 .

. JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340

DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,567 shares for an estimated $983,367 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $822,972 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $641,294 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,950 shares for an estimated $205,666 .

. BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018

BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KTOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KTOS forecast page.

$KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Joe Gomes from Noble Capital Markets set a target price of $44.0 on 06/17/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced the successful demonstration of an end-to-end 5G-NTN network that combines the Kratos OpenSpace® software-defined satellite ground system with Intelsat’s space and ground network, including its cloud-native, virtualized 5G core. This event represents a key milestone towards the seamless extension of terrestrial 5G networks with satellite technology, providing critical validation of satellite’s role in the delivery of ubiquitous 5G services.





The Third Generation Partnership Program (3GPP) incorporated Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) into its 5G specifications with 3GPP Release 17, paving the way for the seamless extension of 5G services beyond terrestrial limits. Both Kratos and Intelsat are leading the market in 5G-NTN adoption; Kratos is working with key industry partners to develop cloud native 5G-NTN solutions for satellite operators, while Intelsat is focused on building a multi-layer, next-generation software-defined network.





Kratos and its partner Radisys announced last year their plans to develop a satellite base station – a 5G NTN gNodeB -- delivered completely as cloud-native software, to be deployed as part of the OpenSpace® system. The over-the-air (OTA) demo conducted by Kratos and Intelsat validated that joint solution, leveraging it to orchestrate a 5G NR-NTN cell that was activated over Intelsat’s Galaxy 19 Ku-band GEO satellite. Multiple User Equipment (UE) emulators from partner VIAVI Solutions successfully attached and established PDU) traffic flows from different locations within the 5G-NTN cell, demonstrating that any standards-compliant terminal can access the 5G network on a satellite connection. This brings the industry closer to truly ubiquitous broadband services for all customers, regardless of location.





“This demonstration represents a significant milestone in both companies’ progress in advancing ubiquitous 5G connectivity that spans both terrestrial and space networks,” said Greg Quiggle, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Kratos. “This remarkable technical accomplishment demonstrates the value of the OpenSpace virtual ground system in enabling that connectivity.”





5G-NTN opens the door to a broad range of new communications services in markets unserved or underserved by terrestrial connectivity alone. It paves the way for seamless service delivery across satellite orbits, satellite operators and for mainstreaming satellite-enabled services seamlessly across the global web of terrestrial communications networks. Kratos’ OpenSpace platform will play a key role in that revolution by bringing the dynamic software-defined networking principles that are common in today’s terrestrial networks to the legacy satellite environment and leveraging a common, standards-based architecture for the delivery of global 5G services with terrestrial network partners.







About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value-add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit



www.KratosDefense.com



.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff





claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com







Investor Information:







877-934-4687





investor@kratosdefense.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.