Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Secures $59.3 Million Contract for Additional BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets

Kratos Defense receives $59 million for 70 BQM-177A unmanned aerial targets, increasing contract value to $178 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. announced it has secured a contract valued at over $59 million for an additional 70 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target aircraft through the exercise of a Full Rate Production (FRP) Lot 6 option. This contract brings the total value of FRP Lots 4 to 6 to approximately $177.7 million, with a potential maximum total of $227.6 million if Lot 7 is fully exercised. The majority of the work will take place at Kratos facilities in Sacramento, California, and Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Kratos emphasizes its commitment to supporting national defense needs and navigating production challenges amid economic and political shifts.

Potential Positives

Kratos Defense has secured a significant contract worth $59,338,010 for the production of 70 additional BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT) aircraft, indicating strong demand for their products.

The overall contract value for Full Rate Production Lots 4 through 6 totals $177,702,962, showcasing the company's robust growth and commitment to supporting national defense.

The potential total contract value, if the remaining option for Lot 7 is exercised, could reach $227,647,890, indicating future revenue growth opportunities.

Work on the contract will be conducted in Kratos facilities in Sacramento, CA, and Fort Walton Beach, FL, contributing to local economies and job creation in these areas.

Potential Negatives

Despite receiving new contract awards, Kratos acknowledges significant production challenges due to economic and political shifts, which may raise concerns about future operational effectiveness.

The reliance on a high probability of winning (PWin) for pursuing new contracts may indicate vulnerabilities in the company’s competitive strategy and could impact long-term business growth.

Forward-looking statements throughout the release underscore potential risks and uncertainties, suggesting that investors should approach the company's future performance with caution.

FAQ

What is the recent contract awarded to Kratos Defense?

Kratos received $59,338,010 for an additional 70 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target aircraft through Full Rate Production Lot 6.

What is the total value of Full Rate Production Lots?

The overall value of Full Rate Production Lots 4 through 6 totals $177,702,962, with potential for up to $227,647,890 if Lot 7 is exercised.

Where will the majority of the work under this contract be performed?

Most of the work will be conducted in Kratos facilities located in Sacramento, CA, and Fort Walton Beach, FL.

What is the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System?

The BQM-177A is a high-performance unmanned aerial system used as a threat surrogate for defense training and testing.

How does Kratos ensure cost-effective solutions in production?

Kratos focuses on proven, leading-edge technologies and rapid manufacturing strategies to reduce costs, schedules, and risks in production.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,308 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,035,755 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $955,425 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,756 shares for an estimated $720,937 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $646,885 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $636,931 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 10,517 shares for an estimated $279,506 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that Kratos has received $59,338,010 for an additional 70 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target (SSAT) aircraft through the exercise of the contract option for Full Rate Production (FRP) Lot 6. When combined with the base award and exercise of FRP Lot 5, the resulting overall value of FRP Lots 4 through 6 totals $177,702,962. Total contract value if the remaining option for Lot 7 is exercised at the maximum production quantity will be $227,647,890.







Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division



, said, “Since the first Full Rate Production contract award in October 2020, the world has undergone impactful economic and political shifts creating significant production challenges across our industry and increased need for development, test, and training associated with our country’s current and upcoming weapons systems. On behalf of all the dedicated men and women at Kratos, we will collectively continue to do our utmost to support our warfighters with this high-fidelity threat surrogate.”















BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target Systems







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e862f07c-7008-467a-b391-adb4eff2c3b8







The majority of the work under this contract will be conducted in Kratos facilities in Sacramento, CA, and Fort Walton Beach, FL.







About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit



www.KratosDefense.com



.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff





claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com







Investor Information:







877-934-4687





investor@kratosdefense.com



