Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to Open New Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Bristow, Oklahoma for GEK Turbojet Engine Production

Kratos Defense plans a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Oklahoma for GEK turbojet engine production, expanding jobs and capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced plans to establish a new advanced manufacturing facility in Bristow, Oklahoma, focused on producing turbojet engines from its GEK family, particularly the GEK800. The initial facility will cover 50,000 square feet on 20 acres, with future expansion to 100,000 square feet and capabilities to produce up to five engine production lines, allowing for an annual output of 500 engines. The facility is expected to be operational by mid-2026, generating around 60 jobs initially, with additional positions as production ramps up. This investment highlights Kratos’ commitment to providing high-performance propulsion systems for defense needs, as emphasized by both Kratos executives and Oklahoma state officials, who see the project as a significant boost to local employment and national security capabilities.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a new 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bristow, Oklahoma, demonstrates Kratos' commitment to expanding its production capabilities for the GEK (GE Aerospace-Kratos) family of turbojet engines.

The facility has the potential for expansion to 100,000 square feet and is projected to create approximately 60 initial high-quality jobs, with additional lines expected to add 45 jobs each.

Partnership with the State of Oklahoma, reflecting local government support and funding for enhancing manufacturing capabilities, particularly through approved grant funding for engine test cells.

This investment underscores Kratos' strategy to deliver affordable and high-performance propulsion systems, aligning with the growing demand from defense customers for advanced military technologies.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, indicating that there are significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations.



The anticipated opening and full operation dates for the facility are not until mid-2026 and Q4 2026, respectively, which suggests a delay in potential revenue generation and operational capacity.



The facility's initial output of 500 engines annually may be seen as modest in the context of industry demand and competitive pressures, potentially raising concerns about the company's production capabilities and market share.

FAQ

What is the new facility announced by Kratos in Bristow, Oklahoma?

Kratos is opening a 50,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility to produce GEK turbojet engines, initially focusing on the GEK800.

When will the Bristow facility become operational?

The facility is expected to begin occupancy in mid-2026, with operations fully ramped by the fourth quarter of 2026.

How many jobs will the new facility create?

The initial engine line is projected to create 60 high-quality jobs, with additional lines expected to add approximately 45 jobs each.

What engine production capacity will the facility have?

The facility aims to house up to five production lines with an initial output of 500 engines annually, supporting thrust classes from 600 to 6000 pounds.

What is the significance of this facility for Kratos?

This facility reflects Kratos' commitment to delivering affordable, high-performance propulsion systems and strengthens America's industrial base for defense capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,168,647 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $1,372,130 .

. JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340

DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $1,142,242 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,939 shares for an estimated $830,087 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $757,107 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $747,246 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,531 shares for an estimated $196,276 .

. BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018

BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KTOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KTOS forecast page.

Full Release





New 50,000-Square-Foot Facility, Located on 20 acres, is Expected to Expand to 100,000 Square Feet and House up to Five GEK Engine Production Lines







PARIS, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced plans to open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Bristow, Oklahoma to produce its GEK (GE Aerospace-Kratos) family of turbojet engines, with an initial focus on the GEK800.





The announcement was made during the Oklahoma Breakfast in Paris ahead of the 2025 Paris Air Show, with Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco, Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) President Stacey Rock, and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt in attendance.













Kratos’ Manufacturing Facility in Bristow, OK





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4ebe75a-615b-47a4-8aa8-e516fc918ea9







The 50,000-square-foot facility, located on 20 acres, is expected to expand to 100,000 square feet and house up to five GEK engine production lines and initial output of 500 engines annually, supporting thrust classes from 600 to 6000 pounds. Occupancy is expected in mid-2026, with operations fully ramped by Q4 2026.





The facility will include three small engine (200-2000 lbf thrust) test cells, which are expected to be operational in 2027, thanks to approved grant funding from the State of Oklahoma.





The initial engine line is expected to create 60 high-quality jobs at the site, with key positions beginning recruitment in late 2025 and general hiring in Q1 2026. Each additional production line is expected to add approximately 45 new jobs.





“This facility underscores Kratos’ strategy of delivering affordable, high-performance, made-in-America propulsion systems at scale,” said



Stacey Rock



,



President of Kratos Turbine Technologies



. “Bristow will be a critical site for delivering mass to the mission and meeting the growing propulsion needs of our defense customers.”













The GE Aerospace – Kratos GEK800





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e3b6aad-8744-481a-8403-5f09bbe07759









Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma,



said, “This is a big win for American workers, for our military, and for every Oklahoman who believes in freedom, innovation, and strength. Kratos could’ve gone anywhere in the world, but they choose to continue investing in Oklahoma because it is the best place to build, grow, and do business. Oklahoma is proud to be a hub for national defense that is leading the way in rebuilding America’s industrial base and powering the technologies that keep our country safe.”







Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions,



said, “Kratos is truly honored to expand our presence in Oklahoma with this new, state-of-the-art propulsion production facility in Bristow. This new Kratos investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-performance, affordable jet engine technology to support the Department of Defense and our allies and answers the rising demand for propulsion systems for cruise missiles and CCA-type aircraft, while being targeted and optimized for cost reduction. The Bristow facility will play a critical role in accelerating production of the GEK family of engines, including the GEK800, and strengthening America's industrial base in this decisive era. We thank Governor Stitt and the State of Oklahoma for their partnership in helping us build the future of high-performance propulsion right here in the heartland.”







“Oklahoma is proud to be home to Kratos and all they do to provide cutting-edge defense technologies to our warfighters from target drones and unmanned combat aircraft to state-of-the-art turbine engines. Their investment in our state is an investment in our workforce, our warfighters, and our national security.” –







Senator Markwayne Mullin











“Kratos’ expansion in Oklahoma is further proof that Oklahoma is a hub for innovative defense technology and high-quality manufacturing jobs. I am proud of all Kratos does day-to-day, providing our servicemembers with the best technology in the world, and ensuring our national security.” –







Congressman Kevin Hern











“Kratos' decision to grow in Oklahoma highlights Oklahoma’s strong workforce and unwavering support for our nation’s defense mission. Kratos continues to excel and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this facility will have on our state and national security.” -







Congressman Frank Lucas











About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading-edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit



www.KratosDefense.com



.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff





claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com











Investor Information:







877-934-4687





investor@kratosdefense.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.