Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Opinions on U.S. Drone Policy Shift

Recent discussions on X about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) have centered around the company's significant developments in drone technology and defense contracts, particularly following a notable policy shift by the U.S. Department of Defense on drone production. Many users have expressed enthusiasm over the company's strategic moves, including a new manufacturing facility in Oklahoma and a substantial equity raise of $575 million, viewing these as strong indicators of growth potential in the defense sector.
Additionally, posts on X have highlighted analyst upgrades, with some price targets reaching as high as $60, reflecting a belief among certain investors that Kratos is well-positioned to capitalize on increasing defense budgets and demand for low-cost, high-tech solutions. The buzz also includes mentions of partnerships and innovations in hypersonic test launches, further fueling optimism about the company's future in national security technology. These conversations underscore a dynamic interest in how Kratos could shape the evolving landscape of military tech.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Insider Trading Activity
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 46 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,205.
- PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279.
- JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340
- DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,567 shares for an estimated $983,367.
- STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $822,972.
- DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $641,294.
- THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906.
- ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.
- MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $255,616.
- BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018
- BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 11,605,372 shares (+88.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,563,494
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,998,398 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,712,436
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,438,674 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,404,231
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,242,229 shares (+306.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,571,779
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,728,179 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,309,634
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,551,374 shares (+544.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,060,294
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,372,514 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,749,940
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Government Contracts
We have seen $334,776 of award payments to $KTOS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Noble Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KTOS forecast page.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Colin Canfield from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $60.0 on 07/08/2025
- Josh Sullivan from Benchmark set a target price of $50.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 07/03/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $50.0 on 07/03/2025
- Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $48.0 on 06/30/2025
- Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $52.0 on 06/27/2025
- Joe Gomes from Noble Capital Markets set a target price of $44.0 on 06/17/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.