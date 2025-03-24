Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Added to S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions announced its addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, highlighting its growth and innovation.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has announced its addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, a recognition of the company's strong market position and growth in the defense and national security sectors. This inclusion highlights Kratos' successful strategic investments in critical capabilities such as unmanned systems, space technologies, and hypersonics, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and operational readiness. CEO Eric DeMarco emphasized that this achievement is a testament to the hard work of the team and the confidence placed in the company by customers and investors. Kratos aims to develop and deliver affordable defense solutions that meet the urgent needs of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied partners, leveraging its cutting-edge technologies to maintain its competitive edge in the industry.

Potential Positives

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, reflecting strong growth and a solid market position.

This inclusion validates the effectiveness of Kratos' strategy in developing innovative and affordable defense solutions.

The recognition enhances Kratos' visibility and credibility among investors and customers in the defense and aerospace sectors.

Kratos’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies supports its leadership role in national security and defense.

Potential Negatives

While the addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index is celebrated, it may highlight the company's previous struggles to meet the necessary criteria for inclusion, suggesting a past of financial instability or underperformance.

The emphasis on "forward-looking statements" and the significant risks and uncertainties mentioned may create concerns among investors regarding the company's future prospects and the reliability of its growth strategy.

The need to partner with larger integrators when the probability of winning contracts is low indicates potential weaknesses in Kratos' competitive position and reliance on others for critical projects.

FAQ

What is Kratos Defense's recent achievement?

Kratos Defense has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, reflecting its growth and market position.

Why is inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 important?

This inclusion highlights Kratos' financial stability, performance, and significance in the small-cap market segment.

What are Kratos' main business areas?

Kratos focuses on defense technologies, including unmanned systems, propulsion systems, and satellite management software.

Who is the CEO of Kratos Defense?

Eric DeMarco is the President and CEO of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Where can I find more information about Kratos Defense?

For more information, visit their official website at www.KratosDefense.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,500 shares for an estimated $1,146,557 .

. STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $1,103,308 .

. DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $955,425 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,756 shares for an estimated $802,814 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $646,885 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $636,931 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 11,193 shares for an estimated $313,237 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) purchased 9,500 shares for an estimated $250,322

BENJAMIN M. GOODWIN (SVP Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $138,541.

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

$KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/06/2025

on 01/06/2025 Mike Crawford from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $26.0 on 10/30/2024

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that it has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. This milestone reflects Kratos’ continued growth, strong market position, and strategic investments in critical national security capabilities.





The S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes companies that meet specific criteria for financial stability, performance, and market capitalization, representing key players in the small-cap market segment. Kratos’ inclusion in the index underscores the company’s success in driving innovation, affordability, and operational readiness across defense and aerospace domains, including unmanned systems, space, hypersonics, and propulsion technologies.















Nasdaq Celebrates KTOS Addition to S&P 600











A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ee888b0-d1f6-4eaf-89f0-e02b65a07bc1





.







Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos



, said, “Being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our customers and investors place in Kratos. Our strategy of developing and rapidly fielding disruptive, affordable defense solutions continues to drive our organic growth and market leadership. We are committed to supporting the warfighter with real capabilities, not just concepts, and this recognition further validates our mission.”





Kratos remains focused on delivering cutting-edge defense technologies at an accelerated pace, leveraging its commercial approach to drive affordability and agility in support of the U.S. Department of Defense and allied partners worldwide. For more information about Kratos and its industry-leading solutions, visit





www.KratosDefense.com





.







About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions







Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers’ mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos’ approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos’ comfort level. Kratos’ primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit





www.KratosDefense.com





.







Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 29, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.







Press Contact:







Claire Burghoff









claire.burghoff@kratosdefense.com











Investor Information:







877-934-4687









investor@kratosdefense.com







