Kranot Hishtalmut Loads Up on CheckPoint Software Technologies Stock With Nearly 87,000 Shares

Key Points

Initiated 86,599 shares in Check Point Software Technologies; estimated trade value of approximately $17.87 million based on average pricing for the third quarter of 2025.

The transaction represents 1.2% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet Ltd. disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it opened a position in an upstart cybersecurity company.

What Happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 5, 2025, the Israel-based investment firm established a new equity stake in Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). The fund acquired 86,599 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $17.87 million.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.2% of its 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: SPY: $172,150,000 (11.6% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NASDAQ: QQQ: $159,697,704 (10.77% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSEMKT: XLF: $86,926,204 (5.86% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSEMKT: XLI: $55,798,732 (3.76% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

NYSEMKT: XLC: $54,175,705 (3.65% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of November 4, 2025, shares of Check Point Software Technologies were priced at $191.76, up 12.68% over the year ending November 4, 2025. It underperformed the S&P 500 by 5.73 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-04) $191.76 Market Capitalization $20.78 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.68 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.01 billion

Company Snapshot

CheckPoint Software Technologies offers a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products including network security, endpoint security, cloud security, and threat prevention solutions, with key platforms such as Check Point Infinity and Check Point Harmony.

It generates revenue primarily through sales of software licenses, security gateways, subscription services, and technical support, distributed globally through partners.

The company serves a diversified customer base ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, data centers, and telecommunications providers worldwide.

Check Point provides cybersecurity solutions to protect organizations against advanced cyber threats. The company leverages its proprietary Infinity Architecture to deliver integrated protection across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments.

Foolish take

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet Ltd.'s investment in Check Point Software is not particularly notable at first glance. In terms of size, it is the 27th largest position out of the 60 stocks in the fund.

Nonetheless, in a fund made up predominantly of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Check Point stands out for being one of the few individual stocks. Additionally, Kranot's individual stock holdings are primarily mega-caps that lead their fields like Amazon, Nvidia, and Visa.

Conversely, Check Point stands out from those holdings with a market cap of only around $21 billion. That makes it significantly smaller than other holdings in the fund and cybersecurity market leaders such as CrowdStrike or Zscaler.

Moreover, its revenue for the first nine months of the year grew by 6%, more slowly than its larger peers. At a P/E ratio of 21, it also sells at a much lower valuation than many leading cybersecurity stocks.

However, in the third quarter of 2025, calculated billings rose 20% year over year, faster than the 13% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the cybersecurity industry forecasted through 2030 by Grand View Research. Amid these conditions, Kranot may see an opportunity being missed by most other investors, arguably making Check Point a stock that should remain on investor watch lists.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution.

Equity Stake: Ownership interest in a company, represented by holding its shares.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held in a portfolio.

Initiated Position: When an investor or fund buys a security for the first time, establishing a new holding.

Subscription Services: Recurring revenue from ongoing access to software or support, typically billed periodically.

Security Gateway: A device or software that controls and secures traffic between networks.

Endpoint Security: Protection for individual devices like computers and smartphones from cyber threats.

Cloud Security: Measures and technologies to protect data and applications hosted in cloud environments.

Infinity Architecture: Check Point’s integrated cybersecurity framework covering networks, endpoints, and cloud.

Technical Support: Assistance provided to customers for troubleshooting and maintaining products or services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Check Point Software Technologies, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, Visa, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

