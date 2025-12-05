Kraken Robotics Stock Exploded 1,000%—Now Wall Street Is Paying Attention

Kraken Robotics' (OTCMKTS: KRKNF) stock price is up more than 1000% since 2023 and is gaining momentum for several reasons, suggesting the rally is far from over. Its deep-sea technology is in increasing demand across several sectors, including defense and exploration. Defense is significant because spending is accelerating globally, undersea and naval defense is central to security efforts, and the contracts are usually long-term, providing ample visibility into operational quality. On the other hand, exploration is an untapped gold mine that could be worth several trillions in industry revenue.

An estimated 80% of the world’s oceans remain unexplored and unobserved, with deep-sea regions at nearly 100%. The forecasts vary, but undersea mineral and resource values run in the $40 trillion to hundreds of trillions range. They will only be discoverable and accessible using undersea technologies such as those produced by Kraken Robotics. Its business ranges from undersea detection, including sonar and mapping technologies, to batteries for submersible robots, manned vehicles, and robotics-as-a-service. The RaaS business focuses on data capture and inspection for businesses, organizations, and governments, but is expanding through development and acquisitions.

Kraken Robotics Revenue Outlook Swells in 2025

The company’s growth trajectory is driven by three vectors: increasing production, expanding product and service offerings, and acquisitions. The latest acquisition is 3D at Depth, a LiDAR-focused services business that provides inspection and 3D imaging services to industries such as energy and defense. Its integration into the company not only expands its revenue streams but also enhances offerings for new and existing clients with cross-selling opportunities.

The Q4 news stream is favorable to the outlook. The company announced numerous purchase orders, including from new and existing clients, representing a diverse group. Buyers include S&P 500 companies and NATO members who’ve ordered sonar and battery equipment. The products are to be incorporated into a range of end-products, including manned submersibles and defense applications. Orders announced in December top $12 million, sufficient to keep the company on a growth trajectory.

As it stands, Kraken Robotics is on track to grow its revenue by 30% in F2025 and then accelerate over the subsequent three to five years. More importantly, Kraken Robotics is profitable today and expected to widen its margin over time. Not only is revenue growth expected, but growth and improved capacity will provide leverage, underpinning the outlook.

Analysts Are Bullish on Kraken Robotics Stock

Analysts' coverage is limited, with only seven tracking the stock. However, their outlook is bullish, and coverage is expected to grow. Currently, five analysts rate it as a Buy, two as a Hold, and more are likely to start covering the stock soon. The company is expected to move its listing to the Toronto Stock Exchange as part of a broader plan. The uplisting will enable a dual listing on the NASDAQ, increasing its business opportunities and investability. Among the requirements is more stringent reporting; among the benefits is entrance to the institutional community, the most significant group of market participants. The stock's ownership base will likely expand in this scenario, supporting the uptrend in price action.

Kraken Robotics' stock price experienced volatility in 2025 but remains in a robust uptrend. The volatility provided a buying opportunity that subsequent price action confirmed, leaving the market poised to retest the recent highs. The MACD suggests a retest of the highs is a minimum target. It reveals a convergence with price action, signalling a strong and strengthening market. KRKNF’s stock price could move up to a fresh high in this scenario and potentially continue moving higher over the subsequent few quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.