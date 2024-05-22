News & Insights

Krakatoa Resources Advances Exploration at Mt Clere

May 22, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. (AU:KTA) has released an update.

Krakatoa Resources Ltd. has completed a comprehensive soil sampling program over a promising niobium (Nb) and rare earth element (REE) target at their Mt Clere tenement in Western Australia. The samples, collected from a region showing a significant geophysical gravity anomaly and potential for alkaline intrusive systems, are currently undergoing lab analysis, with results expected in the coming weeks. The company plans to continue aggressive exploration, including geophysical surveys, to pinpoint areas for potential future drilling.

For further insights into AU:KTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

