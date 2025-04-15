Markets

Kraig Labs Unveils Next-Gen Gene-Splicing Platform To Advance Spider Silk Development

April 15, 2025 — 07:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (KBLB), Tuesday announced that it has successfully launched a next-generation gene-splicing and molecular biology platform.

This breakthrough significantly enhances the company's ability to engineer advanced spider silk and other high-performance materials.

Using state-of-the-art gene editing tools, the new platform allows for faster, more precise DNA manipulation. Kraig Labs has already validated its effectiveness by creating a new transgenic silkworm, which is currently undergoing testing for commercial applications.

Founder and CEO Kim Thompson highlighted the platform as a transformative leap for the company's genetic engineering program. He stated that the successful development of new transgenics proves its potential, and the company is now evaluating two such systems, with plans to adopt one for all future silkworm development.

Kraig Labs is now shifting all biotechnology efforts to this new platform to boost efficiency, reliability, and silk performance. The advancement supports its broader mission to commercialize spider silk for use in sectors like defense, medical textiles, performance apparel, and technical fabrics.

Tuesday KBLB closed at $0.085 or 0.35% lower on the OTC Markets OTCQB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.