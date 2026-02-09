Markets

KRAFTON Posts Loss In Q4

February 09, 2026 — 02:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - KRAFTON (259960.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax was 50.5 billion Korean won compared to profit of 602.6 billion won, prior year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 20.0 billion won compared to profit of 492.1 billion won. Operating income declined to 2.4 billion won from 215.5 billion won.

Fourth quarter sales were 919.7 billion won compared to 617.6 billion won, an increase of 48.9% from last year.

Shares of KRAFTON are trading at 2,36,500 won, down 0.63%.

