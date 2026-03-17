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Kraft Mac & Cheese Unveils PowerMac

March 17, 2026 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kraft Mac & Cheese introduced PowerMac, delivering 17g of protein and 6g of fiber per serving. Available in two flavors, Original and White Cheddar, PowerMac will roll out in April 2026 for $2.99 per 7.25 oz box.

Ashleigh Edmonds, Senior Director of Marketing for Kraft Mac & Cheese, said: "We developed PowerMac for consumers who want more from their everyday meals without compromising on great taste. PowerMac delivers the benefits fans are craving in a way that only Kraft Mac & Cheese can; with a product that outperforms similar offerings in taste, while offering more food at a better price."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Kraft Heinz shares are down 0.04 percent to $22.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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