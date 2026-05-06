Kraft Heinz Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share on organic net sales decline of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on June 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KHC is trading on the Nasdaq at $23.16, up $0.62 or 2.75 percent.

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