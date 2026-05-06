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Kraft Heinz Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

May 06, 2026 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $1.98 to $2.10 per share on organic net sales decline of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Separately, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock, payable on June 26, 2026, to stockholders of record as of June 5, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, KHC is trading on the Nasdaq at $23.16, up $0.62 or 2.75 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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