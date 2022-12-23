Kraft Heinz (KHC) Up on Transformation Efforts & Pricing Actions

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC is keen on transforming its business to unleash its full potential. The iconic consumer packaged food and beverage company’s pricing efforts are aiding amid an inflationary environment.



Let’s delve deeper.

Transformation Efforts on Track

Kraft Heinz’s top-line momentum is driven by three pillars of growth, including Consumer Platforms, Foodservice opportunities and expansion in Emerging Markets. In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it remains encouraged about sales growth in its segments, driven by its three growth pillars — GROW platforms in North America, Foodservice and Emerging Markets.



In the third quarter of 2022, demand in GROW platforms across North America, including Taste Elevation, was solid. The company’s Foodservice business across North America and International Zone is growing faster than the industry. The company witnessed accelerated organic net sales growth across the emerging market.



Management has been expanding its presence in Emerging Markets via a sustainable and repeatable Go-To-Market model delivering accelerated growth. In April 2022, Kraft Heinz acquired a majority stake in a Brazil-based condiments and sauces company — Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio ("Hemmer"). In January 2022, Kraft Heinz acquired an 85% stake in Germany-based Just Spices GmbH (“Just Spices”). Management acquired the sauces-focused business — Assan Foods — from privately-held Turkish conglomerate Kibar Holding in October 2021.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is committed to accelerating its profit and boosting long-term shareholders’ value. As part of its transformation phase, management unveiled AGILE@SCALE in February 2022. The strategy will help Kraft Heinz to enhance its agile expertise and capabilities via partnerships with technology giants and cutting-edge innovators.

Pricing Efforts Solid

Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding Kraft Heinz for a while now. In third-quarter 2022, the company’s pricing rose 15.4 percentage points year over year, reflecting growth in both segments. The upside can be attributed to measures undertaken to counter increasing input costs. In the North America segment, pricing moved up 15.3 percentage points. The International segment’s pricing moved up 15.7 percentage points. Robust pricing efforts boosted the company’s quarterly net sales, increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company generated net sales of $6,505 million, up 2.9%, while organic net sales increased 11.6%.

Cost Hurdles on the Way

In the third quarter of 2022, Kraft Heinz’s gross profit of $1,843 million declined by 9.1% from the $2,028 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.5% to $1,398 million, reflecting the adverse impact of divestitures and unfavorable currency translation. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was hurt by escalated commodity costs (particularly across dairy, soybean, packaging materials, energy and vegetable oils), supply-chain costs (including inflation across logistics, procurement and manufacturing costs) and an adverse volume/mix.



In its lastearnings call management highlighted that it expects the industry to continue facing several headwinds like elevated input costs, ongoing supply chain challenges, currency volatility and increasing interest rates. Such headwinds continue to impact below-the-line costs and consumer health and consumption trends.



That said, we believe that the above-mentioned upsides will likely keep working for Kraft Heinz. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have increased 18.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 11.2% growth.

3 Solid Food Picks

Some better-ranked stocks are The Chef's Warehouse CHEF, Conagra Brands CAG and McCormick & Company MKC.



The Chef's Warehouse, which distributes specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Chef's Warehouse has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 93.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHEF’s current financial year sales suggests growth of 46.5% from the year-ago reported number, while earnings indicate significant growth.



Conagra Brands, operating as a consumer-packaged goods food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. CAG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.8% and 3.8%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures.



McCormick, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spices, seasoning mixes and condiments, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. MKC delivered an earnings surprise of 6.2% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current financial year sales suggests growth of 1.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.