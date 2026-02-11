Markets
The Kraft Heinz Company Bottom Line Falls In Q4

February 11, 2026 — 07:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $651 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $2.131 billion, or $1.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $6.354 billion from $6.576 billion last year.

The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $651 Mln. vs. $2.131 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $6.354 Bln vs. $6.576 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kraft Heinz, said: “In order to accelerate the momentum we are already seeing in our Taste Elevation portfolio and to drive recovery in our U.S. business, we are today announcing a $600 million investment across marketing, sales, and R&D as well as product superiority and select pricing.”

Kraft Heinz expects a decline in earnings for the full year. For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $1.98 to $2.10 per share, less than the $2.60 per share reported for fiscal 2025.

KHC was down by 7.01% at $23.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

