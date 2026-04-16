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KPN Declares EUR 0.182/shr Dividend For 2025

April 16, 2026 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNY, KKPNF, KPN.AS), a Dutch telecommunications and IT service provider, on Thursday announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the agenda, which included a resolution to declare a total dividend of 0.182 euros per ordinary share.

The declared dividend is for the fiscal year 2025.

The final dividend of 0.109 euros per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on April 27.

Further, the AGM also approved the reappointment of Kitty Koelemeijer as a member of the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term.

On Wednesday, Koninklijke closed trading 0.08% lesser at $4.7650 on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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