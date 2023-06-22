KPN Acquires Youfone's Dutch Activities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KPN (KQIPQ.PK) has acquired the Dutch activities of Youfone. The acquisition, which amounts to approximately 200 million euros in value, is subject to customary closing conditions, including competition authority approval.

Youfone is a telecom operator with a distinctive brand. KPN noted that, with the acquisition, it strengthened position in the mobile and broadband markets, especially in the faster-growing no-frills segments.

The Youfone organization will continue to operate independently within KPN. The companies expect to achieve further growth in the coming years by continuing the efficient operating model that Youfone has been able to successfully implement.

