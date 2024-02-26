News & Insights

Markets
KOS

Kosmos Energy Q4 Results Top Consensus

February 26, 2024 — 02:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

The company's Q4 net income was $21.7 million or $0.04 per share compared to a loss of $114.3 million or $0.25 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $148.8 million or $0.31 per share from $110.8 million or $0.25 per share a year ago.

Meanwhile, total revenues and other income declined to $507.8 million from $563.7 million in the prior year period.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.23 per share on revenue of $477.73 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Total net production in the fourth quarter of 2023 averaged about 66,000 boepd representing a ~12% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2023 with about $2.4 billion of total long-term debt and about $2.3 billion of net debt and available liquidity of about $0.7 billion. The company generated net cash provided by operating activities of about $294 million and free cash flow of about $(27) million in the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.