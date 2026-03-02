Markets
Kosmos Energy Ltd. Q4 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -$377.141 million

The company's earnings totaled -$377.141 million, or -$0.79 per share. This compares with -$6.579 million, or -$0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kosmos Energy Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$77.649 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.4% to $296.472 million from $397.656 million last year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$377.141 Mln. vs. -$6.579 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.79 vs. -$0.01 last year. -Revenue: $296.472 Mln vs. $397.656 Mln last year.

