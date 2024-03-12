KORU Medical (KRMD) Forms New Deal on Subcutaneous Infusion

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. KRMD has made a strategic move in its pursuit of expanding its footprint in the realm of large-volume subcutaneous infusion. The company announced a collaboration with a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, marking a significant step forward within this field.

Advancing Rare Disease Therapy

The collaboration aims to initiate a feasibility study utilizing KORU's Freedom Infusion System for an already commercialized rare diseasebiologic therapy. If successful, this study will pave the way for the development of a tailored Freedom System, facilitating the delivery of large-volume therapy through subcutaneous administration.

One key aspect of this collaboration is the exploration of new therapeutic settings, specifically the ambulatory infusion center and the ambulatory infusion suite in the United States, as well as the hospital setting in the European Union. This expansion beyond traditional home subcutaneous administration showcases the adaptability and versatility of KORU's technology.

Strategic Significance

The company, in this regard, highlighted the significance of venturing into new therapeutic territories and emphasized the potential life-changing impact of its Freedom Infusion System.

Looking ahead, KORU Medical aims to secure FDA clearance for the customized Freedom System within the next 12 months, on the heels of the success of the feasibility study. This regulatory milestone would further solidify the company's position as a prominent player in delivering innovative infusion solutions.

One Year Price Performance



Market Prospects

Going by a Roots Analysis report, the global subcutaneous biologics market, valued at $113 billion in 2022, is projected to register a CAGR exceeding 40% during 2022-2035. This surge is fueled by the rapid expansion of biologics, one of the fastest-growing segments in the pharmaceutical industry. With more than 630 biologic products approved by the USFDA and thousands more in clinical evaluation, the market is witnessing a shift toward subcutaneous delivery. Advantages include improved patient adherence, cost savings, and innovative delivery technologies like prefilled syringes and wearable injectors.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of KORU Medical plunged 44.6% against the industry’s 16.5% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

KRMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Stryker Corporation SYK and Cencora, Inc. COR.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9% increase. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.7%.

