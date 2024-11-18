Korro Bio initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch

JonesResearch analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with a Buy rating and $130 price target Korro is one of a growing number of biotech companies focused on RNA editing using ADAR to modify proteins in vivo, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s proof-of-concept data in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency will unlock opportunities in more prevalent indications, such as pain, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease.

