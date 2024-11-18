Korro Bio initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch

JonesResearch analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with a Buy rating and $130 price target Korro is one of a growing number of biotech companies focused on RNA editing using ADAR to modify proteins in vivo, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s proof-of-concept data in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency will unlock opportunities in more prevalent indications, such as pain, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.