Korro Bio initiated with a Buy at JonesResearch

November 18, 2024 — 05:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JonesResearch analyst Catherine Novack initiated coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with a Buy rating and $130 price target Korro is one of a growing number of biotech companies focused on RNA editing using ADAR to modify proteins in vivo, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the company’s proof-of-concept data in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency will unlock opportunities in more prevalent indications, such as pain, liver disease, and cardiovascular disease.

