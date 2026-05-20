Korro Bio To Advance KRRO-111 As Potential Treatment For AATD

(RTTNews) - Korro Bio Inc. (KRRO), a biopharmaceutical company, has selected KRRO-111 as a development candidate for clinical advancement in the potential treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) is a genetic disorder that causes the depletion of protein in the lungs and liver, leading to pulmonary emphysema and/or hepatic cirrhosis. Affecting nearly 3.4 million people worldwide, the only current FDA-approved treatment for AATD is a once-weekly infusion of human plasma-derived AAT protein called augmentation therapy.

KRRO-111 is a proprietary, GaINAc-conjugate oligonucleotide designed for subcutaneous delivery to liver cells.

In preclinical studies, the drug has demonstrated successful RNA-editing by more than 90% in cells, correcting AAT transcription in liver cells. In mice models, the production of circulating M-AAT protein indicates the potential to improve lung and liver manifestations of the disease.

The company plans to present data on the preclinical validation of KRRO-111 as a candidate in treating AATD.

KRRO is currently trading at $9.32, up 1.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.