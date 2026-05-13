Kornit Digital Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital (KRNT) reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.8 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million.

Total revenue for the first quarter increased to $48.5 million compared with $46.5 million in the prior year period.

For the second quarter, the company currently expects revenues to be in the range of $51 million to $55 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Kornit Digital shares are up 1.43 percent to $16.31.

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