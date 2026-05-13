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Kornit Digital Posts Wider Loss In Q1

May 13, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital (KRNT) reported a first quarter GAAP net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $5.1 million, or $0.11 per share, in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $2.8 million compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million.

Total revenue for the first quarter increased to $48.5 million compared with $46.5 million in the prior year period.

For the second quarter, the company currently expects revenues to be in the range of $51 million to $55 million.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Kornit Digital shares are up 1.43 percent to $16.31.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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