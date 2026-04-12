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KRNT

Kornit Digital Acquires PrintFactory

April 12, 2026 — 08:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) announced the acquisition of PrintFactory, a Netherlands-based company specializing in cloud-native workflow, color management, and production automation software. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026. After completion, PrintFactory will continue operating from its headquarters in the Netherlands. It will remain committed to an open, technology-agnostic platform, serving its global customer base and partners across multiple markets—including those outside textile and apparel printing, as well as businesses working with mixed technology environments.

Kornit has indicated that the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on its near-term revenue or earnings.

KRNT closed at $15.88 on April 10, reflecting a decline of $0.14 or 0.87%. In overnight trading at 8:03:58 PM EDT, the stock slipped further to $15.59, down $0.29 or 1.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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