Korn Ferry Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Korn Ferry (KFY) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $65.26 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $58.41 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Korn Ferry reported adjusted earnings of $67.7 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $725.04 million from $676.54 million last year.

Korn Ferry earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.26 Mln. vs. $58.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $725.04 Mln vs. $676.54 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.34 To $ 1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 730 M To $ 750 M

